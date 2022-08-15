Asian stocks just cannot catch a break. Fresh from being whipsawed by rising geopolitical tensions over Taiwan, they now face what is forecast to be the worst earnings season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earnings per share for MSCI Asia Pacific Index members slid 16 percent in the three months through June from a year earlier, the steepest decline in eight quarters, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence showed.
That contrasts with a 9 percent gain for companies in the S&P 500 Index even as the US economy edged toward a recession.
Photo: AFP
The prospect of dwindling profits adds to the negatives that have dragged the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down almost 16 percent this year, putting it on course for its worst annual performance since 2018.
These include China’s COVID-19 lockdowns — a key reason for the region’s poor earnings performance, a slowdown in the semiconductor cycle and political furor over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
While the Asian stock benchmark just capped a fourth week of gains as US inflation slowed, the durability of the recovery is already being questioned.
“All the elements are not in place for a sustainable up-move,” said Rajat Agarwal, an Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale SA.
Earnings have yet to enter a new cycle, geopolitical tensions will continue to be priced in and financial conditions remain restrictive, he said.
A slowdown in China is one of the major factors pushing down regional earnings, particularly as Chinese firms make up about 20 percent of the MSCI Asia gauge.
Profits for MSCI China Index constituents are expected to slide 12 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, dragged down by COVID-19 curbs, a cratering in the property market and dislocated supply chains.
Weakness in export-oriented sectors such as semiconductors is also hurting.
Analysts have cut back estimates for South Korea’s semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics Co by 16 percent and SK Hynix Inc by 34 percent from their recent peaks, citing falling global demand for electronics such as mobile phones and PCs.
“What’s happening in the US and Europe, companies pulling back on investments, that to me is the burden on tech hardware earnings right now,” said Tai Hui (許長泰), chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.
Still, there are some positive signs for Asian stocks. A halt in the US dollar rally is encouraging fund flows into a number of markets this quarter, and global investors have boosted holdings of shares in the region’s emerging markets outside of China for four straight weeks, the longest streak since January, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Hui said he favors reopening plays in Southeast Asia in the tourism and retail sectors, while Eastspring Investments is joining other asset managers in recommending Chinese electric vehicle stocks.
M&G Investments has said improving earnings should help shares in India and Indonesia continue to outperform.
Others such as T. Rowe Price are more cautious, saying they are waiting for further signs of improvement in the world’s largest economies before turning optimistic about earnings in Asia.
“These are still early days and we have to watch trends in US core inflation and employment in the coming months to gain further confidence in the sustainability of these trends,” said Haider Ali, associate portfolio manager for the firm’s emerging markets discovery equity strategy in Hong Kong.
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
MAJOR REVENUE CONTRIBUTOR: The company said that it expects revenue this year to increase annually due to an improved smart consumer electronics outlook Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said revenue this quarter would be flat from last quarter, despite new phone models launched by key customers, as the market faces weakening demand. The iPhone assembler, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said it is cautious about its business outlook, given mounting uncertainty regarding geopolitical tensions, soaring inflation and COVID-19 flare-ups, but still expects revenue this quarter to be higher than the NT$1.4 trillion (US$46.67 billion) it reported a year earlier. The forecast came as the company posted record second-quarter net profit of NT$33.29 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year from NT$29.78 billion.
With a tantalizing array of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab and chilled tiger prawns, the dinner buffet at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel typically sets diners back about US$70. Those on a tighter budget and with an eye on sustainability can fill a box for one-tenth of that price. Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfill and providing discounted meals through mobile phone apps. About one-third of food is lost or wasted every year globally, and the mountains of waste are estimated to cause 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane, the UN says.