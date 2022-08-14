Oil declined on Friday, but still posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for Iranian supply to return.
West Texas Intermediate for September delivery ended the week 3.46 percent higher after losing 2 percent on Friday to close at US$92.09 a barrel.
Brent Crude for September delivery dropped 1.46 percent to US$98.15 a barrel, up 3.4 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: Reuters
Iran said it could accept a EU-brokered nuclear deal if it receives certain guarantees. The prospect of more oil supply wiped out all gains earlier in the session.
Crude has been whipsawed by a flurry of bearish and bullish headlines in the past few days, but cooling inflation that might ease the pace of interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve has supported commodities broadly.
“My view is we move higher,” CIBC Private Wealth Management senior energy trader Rebecca Babin said.
“Demand numbers in the US were better and we have priced in a lot of negative demand adjustments into the market at this point,” she added.
The International Energy Agency this week raised its forecast for global demand growth, which has supported prices. On the other hand, OPEC expects the global market to tip into a surplus this quarter, and trimmed forecasts for the amount of crude it would need to pump.
While many analysts and traders believe the prospect of an Iran nuclear deal has not yet been priced into the market, the likelihood of an agreement is increasing.
The US and Iran have made enough incremental progress for a shift in the base case expectations for the timing of a deal from the first quarter of next year to the fourth quarter of this year, Rapidan Energy Group said in a note.
“The oil balance will be close to impossible to reliably predict,” given the array of wild cards in the market at the moment, PVM Oil Associates Ltd analyst Tamas Varga said.
Although prices have rallied this week, options markets are telling a different story. Traders are paying the biggest premium for bearish put options over bullish calls since February. That gauge — known as the put skew — has grown steadily since concerns about the strength of the global economy have intensified.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China
Government officials and business representatives yesterday participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區) in Kaohsiung, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to construct a 12-inch wafer plant. The 238-hectare park sits on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Thirty hectares of the first phase of development are reserved for TSMC’s planned factory, while the second phase is to be occupied by international semiconductor material and equipment companies, the Executive Yuan said in a statement yesterday. “The park will be connected with Tainan Science Park