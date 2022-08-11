Former workers at Malaysian rubber glove maker Brightway Holdings Sdn Bhd have filed a lawsuit in the US against Kimberly-Clark Corp and Ansell Ltd, accusing them of “knowingly profiting” from the alleged use of forced labor at the supplier, according to the complaint seen by Reuters.
The workers — all citizens of Bangladesh — say Kimberly-Clark and Ansell were aware of the alleged labor abuses through public reports on Brightway and other Malaysian glove makers, and contraventions found by labor audits, said the complaint, which was filed late on Tuesday in the US.
EXPLOITATION
Malaysia, which depends on millions of migrant workers from South Asian countries, has faced allegations of exploitation across key export-oriented industries over the years. Eight Malaysian firms, including six glove makers, have been banned by the US in the past three years.
In the lawsuit, the 13 former Brightway workers say they paid high recruitment fees to intermediaries that resulted in debt bondage, worked long hours with few or no rest days and had their passports taken by the company.
They are seeking damages from Kimberly-Clark, a US personal care company that owns the Kleenex brand, and Australian personal protective equipment supplier Ansell in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia.
PRIOR KNOWLEDGE
“These companies cannot deny that they had knowledge of forced labor at Brightway,” said Terrence Collingsworth, a lawyer from International Rights Advocates representing the workers.
Collingsworth said he had first proposed mediation with Kimberly-Clark and Ansell to obtain compensation for the workers, but both companies declined.
The US banned Brightway products from entering the country in December last year over suspected forced labor practices, saying it had found 10 of 11 UN International Labour Organization indicators of forced labor.
‘MODERN SLAVERY’
Allegations of misconduct at Brightway had been public for at least a year before that.
In December 2020, Malaysian officials found Brightway workers living in shipping containers, and a minister likened the squalid conditions to “modern slavery” after a raid.
Reuters reported in May last year that labor audits of Brightway had detailed 61 contraventions of global ethical standards and 50 contraventions of Malaysian labor laws, even though the auditors concluded that they did not find forced labor.
Ansell said at the time that the audits, when it inspected them, had “revealed several non-compliances with labor standards.”
Both companies then said Brightway had fixed some of these problems since the government raid in December.
Buyers such as Kimberly-Clark and Ansell use labor audits to monitor their supply chain.
Andy Hall, an independent labor activist who has investigated Brightway, said factories should not be the only players penalized for labor violations.
“Brands and buyers fail to comply with their stated commitments to conduct more adequate due diligence to prevent modern slavery conditions... We need adequate remediation from them, too, and from investors and public procurers,” Hall said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday. Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector. Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion