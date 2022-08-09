Baidu Inc (百度) has won approval to deploy the first fully autonomous self-driving taxis on China’s roads, giving it an edge over rivals such as Pony.ai Inc (小馬智行) and XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車).
The tech giant has secured permits to operate robotaxis in Wuhan and Chongqing, it said in a statement yesterday.
The move marks a relaxation of Chinese rules, which previously mandated someone must be in the vehicle to take control in case of an emergency.
Photo: Reuters
Baidu is to begin to provide fully driverless robotaxi services in designated areas in Wuhan between 9am to 5pm, and Chongqing from 9:30am to 4:30pm, with five Apollo fifth-generation robotaxis operating in each city. The service area covers 13km2 in the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, and 30km2 in Chongqing’s Yongchuan District.
Baidu is working with regulators in Beijing and Guangzhou to obtain similar permits, Baidu Intelligence Driving Group vice president Wei Dong (魏東) said.
“It’s as if we’ve landed on the moon and built a base there,” he said in a video interview. “It’s just a matter of time for us to go to Mars or even beyond our solar system.”
In the US, Cruise LLC in June won a license to charge for fully driverless rides in selected areas in San Francisco, but the General Motors Co-backed start-up is now facing regulatory scrutiny after two on-road incidents, including an accident that left two people with minor injuries.
In China, Baidu and self-driving start-up Pony.ai earlier this year received approval from local regulators to deploy vehicles without someone in the driver’s seat in part of Beijing.
Baidu, which operated China’s largest search engine, is transitioning to artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles after its core advertising revenue shrank in the mobile era.
Its smart-driving business provides software to automakers such as Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and runs a ride-hailing app powered by a fleet of self-driving vehicles in major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.
Baidu last month unveiled a new version of its robotaxi, called the Apollo RT6, that it sad costs nearly 50 percent less to make than its previous model.
The company plans to double the number of robotaxis it has on Chinese roads to 600 by the end of this year, Wei said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) NT$20 million (US$666,756) and suspended its chairman over poor internal controls. The company’s management team was found to have given major shareholder Angelo Koo’s (辜仲瑩) secretary inside information about the conglomerate’s banking, insurance and securities units from October 2020 to October last year, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said. The data also included company plans to acquire China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽), employees’ performance assessment and payroll information, Chuang said. The commission said its investigation did not show that Koo made copies of internal data or took actions based
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of