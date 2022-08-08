The US Federal Reserve should keep considering large interest rate hikes, similar to the 75 basis-point rise approved last month, until inflation meaningfully declines, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said.
“My view is that similarly sized increases should be on the table until we see inflation declining in a consistent, meaningful, and lasting way,” Bowman said on Saturday in remarks prepared for an event organized by the Kansas Bankers Association.
Bowman added that she supports last month’s rate increase, and backs the move away from offering specific forward guidance at news conferences following policy meetings.
Photo: Reuters
Policymakers lifted rates by 75 basis points last month and in June, part of an aggressive tightening campaign aimed at cooling inflation that is running at the fastest pace in 40 years. A strong jobs report released on Friday adds more pressure on the Fed for it to make another big move next month to cool demand and bring price gains under control.
The US economy added 528,000 jobs last month, more than double estimates, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, matching a five-decade low.
The size of the next rate increase is ultimately to be decided by economic data, Bowman said.
“While I expect that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate, given the uncertainty in how those data and conditions will evolve, I will allow that information to guide my judgment on how big the increases will need to be,” she said.
Bowman said she expects economic growth to pick up in the second half of this year and to see “moderate growth” next year. She expects the labor market to stay strong as the Fed continues raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet, but she cautioned that the moves could lead to a slowdown in job gains and potentially spark employment losses.
The policymaker also reflected on how Fed officials responded to hot inflation last year.
She said revisions of economic data, combined with restrictive forward guidance, limited the Fed’s ability to remove accommodation and “led to a delay in taking action to address rising inflation.”
Separately, former US secretary of the treasury Lawrence Summers said he is concerned that a slowing in headline inflation could prompt the Fed to conclude its policies are working, when much more action is in fact needed.
“I’m worried we’re going to see some good news on non-core inflation,” Summers said ahead of consumer price data due on Wednesday that are set to show a retreat in inflation, thanks especially to a slide in gasoline costs.
Combined with some signs of economic slowing, the danger is that it would “lead the Fed to think that things are under control,” Summers said.
The US economy remains in an “overheated” state, as showcased by last month’s employment and wage figures, Summers said.
A “red hot” labor market would mean “constant or even accelerating inflation,” he said.
Summers, a Harvard University professor, said that his sometime intellectual sparring partner on economics, the Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, also cautioned that now is not the time for the Fed to alter course.
Krugman wrote earlier in the New York Times that “the good news we’re about to get about short-term inflation isn’t evidence that the strategy has already worked, and alas (I’m usually a monetary dove), it offers no justification for a pivot toward easier money.”
Summers said the danger is “we’re going to have a situation like we did in the 1970s, where we perpetuated inflation by not doing enough to contain it.”
Stripping out food and commodities such as energy, “we have by every reasonable measure of core inflation running somewhere plus-or-minus 5 percent,” Summers said. “That is more than when [former US president] Richard Nixon put price controls in place. That is not acceptable by any dimension.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of