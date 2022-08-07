Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since early April on growing signs that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand. Prices are near the lowest level in six months.
West Texas Intermediate for September delivery on Friday rose 0.53 percent to settle at US$89.01, ending the week nearly 10 percent lower.
US gasoline consumption has dropped, stoking demand concerns, while low liquidity has added to volatility. Supplies from Libya also picked up, helping to shrink key oil futures time-spreads and ease the tightness in the market.
The pullback is evident across the oil market. Gasoline futures are down 18 percent this week.
Brent crude for September delivery rose 0.85 percent to US$94.92, down 8.70 percent from a week earlier.
Physical oil differentials narrowed and Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts and a gauge of supply — shrunk to US$1.73 a barrel in backwardation, down from more than US$6 a week earlier.
“Crude broke several technical levels in a week that has been a bloodbath for super-cycle believers,” CIBC Private Wealth Management senior energy trader Rebecca Babin said. “The action, however, indicates that this was more of a buyers’ strike than meaningful position reduction, as buyers are content to sit on the sidelines until the broader narrative around demand improves.”
After surging in the first five months of the year, crude’s rally has been thrown into reverse, with losses deepening this month after declines in June and last month.
The selloff, which has been exacerbated by below-average trading volumes, might alleviate some of the inflationary pressures coursing through the global economy that have spurred central banks including the US Federal Reserve to hike rates.
The shift to tighter monetary policy has stoked concern among investors that growth will slow, imperiling the outlook for energy usage. The Bank of England warned that the UK is heading for more than a year of recession as it raised borrowing costs, while in the US, a procession of Federal Reserve speakers pledged to continue an aggressive fight to cool inflation.
China has also shown signs of weakness, clouding the outlook for crude consumption in the top importer. Recent data showed factory activity shrank, while China Beige Book International warned the economy was deteriorating.
Still, there were some signs of bullishness with Saudi Arabia this week boosting its prices, and OPEC+ warning of scant spare capacity. Saudi Arabian Oil Co increased its Arab Light grade for next month’s shipments to Asian refineries to a record US$9.80 per barrel above the Middle Eastern benchmark. Traders and refiners had expected an even bigger jump.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it