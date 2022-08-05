Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子), which designs chips used in PC touch pads and touch screens, yesterday said revenue would plummet about 30 percent sequentially this quarter as customers scale back orders due to sagging computer demand and excess inventory.
The company said growth momentum for commercial notebook computers began to ebb in the second half of this year, as enterprises cut spending amid soaring inflation and economic headwinds.
As customers are stepping up efforts to reduce channel inventory, especially touch pads used in Chromebooks, the overall inventory level is expected to return to normal in the first half of next year, Elan said.
Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times
Sales of Chromebooks more than halved to 6 million units last quarter from 12.3 million units a year earlier, International Data Corp data showed.
“The sales of notebook computers fell short of our expectations due to sagging market demand amid macroeconomic [uncertainties],” Elan spokesman Dennis Liu (劉代銘) said. “All products lines are to see quarterly declines during the third quarter, with touch screen sales taking a bigger hit.”
Elan is conservative about this quarter’s revenue outlook, expecting sales of between NT$2.8 billion and NT$3 billion (US$93.35 million and US$100 million), representing a decline of 27.71 to 32.53 percent from NT$4.15 billion last quarter.
The fourth quarter would be better as customers’ demand recovers, Elan said, adding that it could revise its outlook given shorter order visibility and dynamic market changes.
Commenting on the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Liu said any geopolitical tensions or war would have an enormous impact on supply chains and the scale would be global as Taiwan and China supply most of the world’s consumer electronics.
This quarter, gross margin is likely to stay between 46 and 48 percent, compared with 47.5 percent last quarter, thanks to higher shipments of better high-margin products, such as haptic touchpads, which sell for up to 10 times as much as conventional products, Elan said.
There is a slim chance that customers would cut prices, given higher material and manufacturing costs, Elan chairman Yeh I-hau (葉儀皓) said.
Foundry costs have remained high, with only one Chinese foundry service provider cutting prices to previous levels, he said.
Elan reported that net profit last quarter dropped 1.75 percent quarterly and more than 40 percent annually to NT$761 million due to slumping demand for Chromebooks. That marked the weakest quarterly profit in about nine quarters.
Earnings per share dropped to NT$2.75 from NT$2.81 in the first quarter and NT$4.53 a year earlier.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four