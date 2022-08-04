World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MACAU

Virus curbs eased

The territory’s government yesterday said that people could enter the neighboring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world’s biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy. Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in the territory on Tuesday. People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and take a further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city.

BANGLADESH

Dhaka seeks US$2bn loan

The country is seeking US$2 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank amid efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves, Bloomberg reported. The country’s US$416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years, but rising energy and food prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war have inflated its import bill and the current account deficit. The government wrote letters to the two lenders seeking US$1 billion each, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TURKEY

Inflation stabilizes near 80%

The country’s annual inflation rate last month stabilized at just under 80 percent, official data showed yesterday, helping support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s pledges that runaway prices increases would soon stop. The official annual rate of consumer price increases reached 79.6 percent last month, compared with 78.6 percent in June. The country plunged into a fresh economic crisis when Erdogan set off on an unusual economic experiment nearly a year ago that attempted to bring down chronically high inflation by slashing interest rates.

BANKING

Lender outlines targets

Societe Generale SA outlined new revenue targets and pledged higher profitability as rising interest rates and a global trading rally provide a tailwind to outgoing chief executive officer Frederic Oudea. The Paris-based lender yesterday set a goal for average annual top-line growth of at least 3 percent over the next three years, after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat analyst estimates.

RETAIL

Starbucks profit falls

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profits, despite higher sales, as strong demand and price increases in North America mitigated the hit from Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns. The US coffee giant said North American comparable sales in the latest quarter jumped 9 percent, while China’s slumped 44 percent. Profit for the quarter ending June 27 was US$912.9 million, down 21 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenue jumped 9 percent to US$8.2 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber revenue beats forecast

Uber Technologies Inc reported better-than-expected revenue on Tuesday, fueled by demand for its ride-hailing and food delivery services that have drawn a surge in drivers looking to offset inflation’s bite. Revenue more than doubled to US$8.1 billion in the three months through June, a 105 percent increase, at a time when many tech companies are struggling to navigate global economic turbulence. Still, the firm posted a net loss of US$2.6 billion, but investors shrugged it off and the shares closed up about 19 percent.