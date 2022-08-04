MACAU
Virus curbs eased
The territory’s government yesterday said that people could enter the neighboring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world’s biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy. Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in the territory on Tuesday. People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and take a further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city.
BANGLADESH
Dhaka seeks US$2bn loan
The country is seeking US$2 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank amid efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves, Bloomberg reported. The country’s US$416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years, but rising energy and food prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war have inflated its import bill and the current account deficit. The government wrote letters to the two lenders seeking US$1 billion each, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
TURKEY
Inflation stabilizes near 80%
The country’s annual inflation rate last month stabilized at just under 80 percent, official data showed yesterday, helping support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s pledges that runaway prices increases would soon stop. The official annual rate of consumer price increases reached 79.6 percent last month, compared with 78.6 percent in June. The country plunged into a fresh economic crisis when Erdogan set off on an unusual economic experiment nearly a year ago that attempted to bring down chronically high inflation by slashing interest rates.
BANKING
Lender outlines targets
Societe Generale SA outlined new revenue targets and pledged higher profitability as rising interest rates and a global trading rally provide a tailwind to outgoing chief executive officer Frederic Oudea. The Paris-based lender yesterday set a goal for average annual top-line growth of at least 3 percent over the next three years, after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat analyst estimates.
RETAIL
Starbucks profit falls
Starbucks Corp on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profits, despite higher sales, as strong demand and price increases in North America mitigated the hit from Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns. The US coffee giant said North American comparable sales in the latest quarter jumped 9 percent, while China’s slumped 44 percent. Profit for the quarter ending June 27 was US$912.9 million, down 21 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, revenue jumped 9 percent to US$8.2 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
Uber revenue beats forecast
Uber Technologies Inc reported better-than-expected revenue on Tuesday, fueled by demand for its ride-hailing and food delivery services that have drawn a surge in drivers looking to offset inflation’s bite. Revenue more than doubled to US$8.1 billion in the three months through June, a 105 percent increase, at a time when many tech companies are struggling to navigate global economic turbulence. Still, the firm posted a net loss of US$2.6 billion, but investors shrugged it off and the shares closed up about 19 percent.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it