The nation has sufficient energy reserves, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, dispelling concerns over energy disruption after China announced it would hold live-fire drills in waters surrounding Taiwan from today to Sunday.
The drills are in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The planned exercises stoked fears that energy shipments could be delayed and put Taiwan’s energy supply at risk.
The ministry said in a statement that the government has accumulated energy reserves for local consumption through state-run companies.
Photo: CNA
All vital energy stocks exceed regulatory safety levels, it said.
As building up energy reserves is an issue of national security, the government has made numerous contingency plans against Chinese military exercises, the ministry said.
“The nation has rules to keep energy reserves at safe levels. Besides, we have multiple energy sources,” the ministry said. “We are well-prepared with sufficient energy reserves. The public should not be worried about supply disruptions.”
The nation has crude oil reserves equivalent to 146 days of consumption, while natural gas reserves are at a level equivalent to 10 to 11 days of local consumption, the ministry said.
The nation’s coal stockpiles are sufficient for 39 days, it said.
To keep the nation’s energy reserves in check, the ministry is monitoring energy stocks with Taiwan Power Co (台電) and CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) on a daily basis, the statement said.
In light of China’s planned drills, gas suppliers are rerouting or reducing the speed of some liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers en route to North Asia, people familiar with the matter said.
Shipments to Taiwan and Japan this weekend would be affected, the people said.
Shipping companies are also assessing their options and the actions threaten to disrupt one of the world’s busiest waterways.
Local branches of China’s maritime safety administration have issued multiple warnings for ships to avoid certain territories, citing the military exercises, while Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau warned ships to find alternative routes to access and depart from seven major ports in Taiwan during China’s drills, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday.
While the disruptions could exacerbate a shortage of LNG amid an energy crunch, delays of a few days are not uncommon. Shippers often face typhoons at this time of year that create similar disruptions.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it