Japan’s push to turbocharge its start-up ecosystem as part of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” agenda would need at least a decade to bear fruit, a Japanese entrepreneur and angel investor said.
A five-year goal has been set to boost the number of Japanese start-ups 10-fold and help entrepreneurs secure funding from the likes of the Government Pension Investment Fund and insurance companies. A ministerial post was created to promote start-ups, while Japan Exchange Group Inc has said it would explore ways to help them file for initial public offerings.
Yet building a vibrant venture capital ecosystem takes time, said Yo Shibata, an angel investor who is also cofounder of enterprise software start-up Tailor, which in June secured seed funding from US accelerator Y Combinator.
Even with Kishida’s plan, Japan would not see a significant rise in the number of start-ups for another 10 to 20 years, he said, adding that support needs to be sustained long-term.
“Young people want to become entrepreneurs when they see the people around them building new companies,” said Shibata, who helped launch Nihon Kotsu Co’s taxi deployment app to fight off Uber Technologies Inc in Japan. “You need to keep creating success stories over a decade or two, so that those entrepreneurs in turn support or invest in a new generation of start-ups. That’s how you create a virtuous cycle.”
Japan has a dearth of so-called unicorns, or start-ups valued at US$1 billion or more, with many of them unable to grow globally due to barriers such as language. Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund — the world’s largest technology investor — long ignored start-ups in its home country on the grounds that their growth was dwarfed by their US and Chinese counterparts.
“The Japanese market isn’t as big as the US or China, where winning just the home market will take you to the global level,” Shibata said on Bloomberg Television.
It is also not as small as South Korea or Taiwan, where start-ups are forced to target overseas markets for meaningful growth, he said.
“Japan is in a Goldilocks zone in a bad way where you can be fairly successful in Japan, but not enough to take you to the global level,” Shibata said.
This is not the Japanese government’s first attempt at cultivating a start-up culture. In 2003, under then-Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, the government launched Dream Gate — an incubation center that promised advice, training and networking events for would-be entrepreneurs.
That push failed to gain momentum, Shibata said.
Although cautioning that creating start-ups alone would not lead to Japan’s economic recovery, injecting more capital into new entrants would help them challenge existing companies and give rise to innovation, said Yuji Honjo, a professor of commerce at Chuo University.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
One prototype air taxi suffered a software glitch, lost control and nosed into a field. Another’s computer erroneously thought it was on the ground, shutting off power in flight and plunging it into the pavement. Batteries on two more burst into flames. The race to develop a new family of flying machines to whisk people and cargo across traffic-choked cities has drawn billions of US dollars of investment and vast promise, but some of the biggest names in aviation have had accidents during testing,a Bloomberg review of reports dating back to 2018 showed. They include Boeing Co and its subsidiary, Aurora