Boeing Co has put forward a modified contract for about 2,500 union members at three defense locations in or near St Louis, Missouri, days after the workers voted to reject a previous draft and were set to begin a strike this week.
“This new offer builds on our previous strong, highly competitive one and directly addresses the issues raised by our employees,” a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. “We are hopeful they will vote ‘yes.’”
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 acknowledged the new contract offer on the union’s Web site and said negotiations had been extended through Wednesday.
Photo: AFP
Priorities in the negotiations are wages, strengthening retirement plans and eliminating a two-tier wage system, the union said.
“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” it said earlier last week.
The new contract would provide a US$8,000 lump sum that can be taken in cash or deferred to independent retirement plans while maintaining an existing Boeing retirement plan. It would also increase the hourly second-shift pay differential and provide wage increases for everyone in every year of the contract.
The workers in St Louis, nearby St Charles and Mascoutah, Illinois, build military aircraft including the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer and the MQ-25 uncrewed refueler.
Boeing in May said it is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, to be nearer decisionmakers at the Pentagon and elsewhere in the US government.
Separately, the company received preliminary US regulatory clearance to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, paving the way for the end to a drought that drained cash and dented the company’s reputation for quality.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the company’s plan to repair manufacturing flaws in the Dreamliner’s carbon-composite frame, two people familiar with the plan said on Friday.
The jet manufacturer had largely halted deliveries since late 2020, when its engineers found improperly filled gaps in about 20 locations.
The FAA agreement is a milestone for the company, but it would not immediately resume sales.
Boeing must still make required fixes and get FAA inspectors to approve each aircraft, the people said.
While timing of delivery resumptions remains unclear, the company is aiming to begin in the week of Aug. 8, one of the people said.
A total of 120 of the jets, which retail for as much as US$338 million each, had been constructed, but were parked and waiting for FAA approval to resume sales, Boeing said in a statement.
