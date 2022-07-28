Taiwan’s economy would grow 3.6 percent this year and 2.5 to 3 percent next year, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan (渣打台灣) forecast yesterday, saying there are no signs of recession.
The slower GDP growth next year would be due to weakening demand in the US and Europe, even though exports to China would improve from this year, Standard Chartered chief economist Tony Phoo (符銘財) told a news conference.
The US economy is predicted to grow 0.3 percent next year, compared with 2.1 percent this year, and the European economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent next year, compared with 2.3 percent this year, Phoo said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan should continue to relax border controls to attract foreign tourists and boost domestic consumption, Phoo said, citing Thailand’s strong GDP growth on recovering tourism.
Despite the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, Taiwan has reached a high COVID-19 vaccination rate and can continue to ease its social distancing measures to boost private consumption, he added.
“Strong private consumption should help cushion the damage posed by weaker exports next year. Therefore, we see no signs of recession ahead,” Phoo said.
The central bank is expected to stop raising its policy rates next year after inflation abates, he said.
The bank said slowing exports to China could be a drag on the local economy in the second half of the year, as Chinese consumer demand remains weak amid Beijing’s “zero COVID-19” policy and lockdown measures.
“There is a slim chance that China would abandon its zero COVID-19 policy by the end of this year, as many rural areas support this policy,” Becky Liu (劉潔), a Hong-Kong based strategist at Standard Chartered, told the event via videoconference.
Since February, almost all first-tier cities have seen the virus spread continuously, and almost every day there is a small community facing new lockdown measures, Liu added.
The lockdown measures caused China’s import growth to slow in the first half of this year from a year earlier, she said, adding that the situation is unlikely to improve greatly in the second half.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,