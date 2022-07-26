US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Sunday said that US economic growth is slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession, but said a downturn was not inevitable.
Yellen, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, said that strong hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the US economy is not in a recession.
US hiring remained robust last month, with 372,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate holding at 3.6 percent. It was the fourth straight month of job gains in excess of 350,000.
Photo: Reuters
“This is not an economy that is in recession,” Yellen said. “But we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing and that’s necessary and appropriate.”
Still, data last week suggested the labor market was softening with new claims for unemployment benefits hitting their highest point in eight months.
Yellen said inflation “is way too high,” and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes were helping to bring soaring prices back in check.
In addition, the US President Joe Biden’s administration is selling oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Yellen said has already helped lower gas prices.
“We’ve seen gas prices just in recent weeks come down by about US$0.50 [per gallon] and there should be more in the pipeline,” she said.
Yellen, who previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve, hopes the Fed can cool the economy enough to bring down prices without triggering a broad economic downturn.
“I’m not saying that we will definitely avoid a recession,” she said. “But I think there is a path that keeps the labor market strong and brings inflation down.”
US GDP, a broad measure of economic health, shrank at a 1.6 percent annual rate in the first quarter, and a report on Thursday is expected to show a gain of just 0.4 percent in the second quarter, economists polled by Reuters said.
Yellen said that even if the second-quarter figure is negative, it would not signal that a recession has taken hold, given the strength in the job market and robust demand.
“Recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We’re not seeing that now,” she said.
Journalists, some economists and analysts have traditionally defined a recession as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction, but the private research group that is the official arbiter of US recessions looks at a broad range of indicators instead, including jobs and spending.
US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday wrote on Twitter that the upcoming second-quarter figures would be “backward looking,” which he called important context.
“Hiring, spending, and production data look solid,” he wrote.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,