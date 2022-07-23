NSYSU semiconductor talent cultivator launched

‘CLEAR DIRECTION’: The university has a vital role, while investor companies would help to foster chip and components talent, President Tsai Ing-wen said

By Wang Jung-hsiang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) and seven local companies in Kaohsiung yesterday inaugurated the institution’s College of Semiconductor and Advanced Technology Research, the latest local university to set up a semiconductor talent cultivator.

The new semicondcutor college would enable the government, academia and industry to cooperate on cultivating talent, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the ceremony.

The semiconductor industry is vital in Taiwan, generating output of more than NT$4 trillion (US$133.71 billion) last year, Tsai said, adding that international demand for Taiwanese semiconductors is growing.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the inauguration of National Sun Yat-sen University’s College of Semiconductor and Advanced Technology Research in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Lee Huei-chou, Taipei Times

NSYSU plays an important role in cultivating talent in the industry, with the seven companies investing about NT$900 million to foster chip testing and packaging, and electronic components talent over the next 10 years, she said.

Tsai thanked Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and his municipal administration for cooperating with the central government on the expansion at NSYSU, which in March opened its School of International Finance.

“I am grateful to President Tsai for setting a clear direction for the country’s development, because where the president’s policies are, there are resources,” Chen said.

Also at the ceremony were Democractic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆), NSYSU president Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀), Deputy Minister of Education Lio Mon-chi (劉孟奇), National Development Council Deputy Minister Yu Chien-hwa (游建華) and 300 tech-sector representatives.

“I am grateful to NSYSU president Cheng and all of the university’s staff for their dedication and support of industry,” Tsai said. “Through that dedication and cooperation with the government, NSYSU has inaugurated two new colleges in a short time.”

Huang I-yu (黃義佑), who was NSYSU’s vice president, stepped down to serve as the semiconductor college’s first dean.

Tsai thanked Huang for making the transition, saying it would contribute to the success of the college.

“Tsai’s continued support has allowed higher education in Taiwan to effectively cooperate with industry,” Cheng said. “This has allowed us to keep talent in Kaohsiung, to make our students more competitive and to deploy our skills globally.”