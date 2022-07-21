Uni-President Group (統一集團) members Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) and President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) are seeking to take full ownership of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) by acquiring the remaining 60 percent stake held by the hypermarket’s French parent company.
At a news conference late on Tuesday, Uni-President Enterprises chief financial officer Chen Kuo-hui (陳國輝) said his company would spend NT$23.9 billion (US$799.4 million) to acquire a 49.5 percent stake in Carrefour Taiwan, while President Chain Store would invest NT$5.1 billion for a 10.5 percent stake, to add to the 40 percent the two companies currently hold.
The NT$29 billion offer would translate into an acquisition price of about NT$65 per share, Uni-President Group said.
Photo: CNA
After the deal, Uni-President Enterprises would hold a 70 percent stake in Carrefour Taiwan, while President Chain Store would own the remaining 30 percent, Chen said.
The two companies would file an application with the Fair Trade Commission for regulatory approval in 15 days, he said.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the middle of next year should the deal gain approval from the commission, which last week conditionally approved an NT$11.5 billion takeover by PX Mart Co (全聯實業) of hypermarket operator RT-Mart International Ltd (大潤發), a rival of Carrefour Taiwan.
Carrefour Taiwan’s 68 hypermarkets, 272 supermarkets and 129 Carrefour-owned stores would then be fully owned by the Uni-President Group, which would also retain the Carrefour brand rights in Taiwan.
In addition, the Taiwanese conglomerate would gain full rights to the property assets — logistics centers and some hypermarket stores — currently owned by the joint venture.
Uni-President Group is the largest convenience store operator in Taiwan through ownership of 6,503 7-Eleven outlets, and also runs Cosmed (康是美) health and beauty stores and Uni-Ustyle department stores (統一時代百貨) in the country.
Local data showed that revenue generated by the local hypermarket industry totaled NT$228.7 billion in 2020, with Costco Wholesale Taiwan Ltd (台灣好市多) holding a leading 42.8 percent share of the market, ahead of Carrefour Taiwan’s 32.3 percent, RT-Mart’s 11.7 percent and Far Eastern A-Mart Co’s (遠東愛買) 4.6 percent.
The acquisition is expected to help Uni-President Group cement its lead in Taiwan’s retail industry, said Wu Shih-hao (吳師豪), a professor at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology’s marketing and distribution department.
It would give the conglomerate a comprehensive retail network in Taiwan with holdings in several distribution channels, Wu said.
Add this to its existing virtual distribution network, the conglomerate is all set to meet demand from a wide range of customers, he said.
After the transaction, France’s Carrefour SA is to withdraw from Taiwan’s retail market as part of its move to exit the Asian market.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth