‘The Banker’ and ‘Euromoney’ name CTBC Bank as Taiwan’s top bank

Staff writer





CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) ranked first among its Taiwanese peers for a sixth straight year in the Top 1,000 World Banks list published by The Banker magazine on July 4, jumping two places to the 158th spot in the overall ranking.

The recognition followed last month’s announcement that the bank would be awarded Euromoney magazine’s Awards for Excellence.

CTBC has been named Best Bank in Taiwan 13 times since the award was launched in 1997, outranking all other Taiwanese banks and setting a new record in the nation’s financial sector.

The CTBC Financial Park in Taipei’s Nangang District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

With its solid business performance and sustained control of asset quality and capital adequacy, CTBC Bank ranked for the sixth time in UK-based The Banker’s top 1,000 list, taking the top position among Taiwan’s banks with US$11.59 billion in tier 1 capital, which is US$658 million more than last year.

Euromoney ranked CTBC Bank as the Best Bank in Taiwan, principally in recognition of its clear strategic blueprint, which focuses on the three main axes of digital transformation, sustainable finance and overseas expansion.

By leading the financial sector in developing a range of business innovations and sustainable reforms, the bank has maintained steady growth even while facing the challenges of financial market turbulence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTBC Bank has over the past few years been investing in digital technology and transforming its core systems, partnering with industry leaders in various sectors to develop innovations and synergistically create a range of new business models.

In view of the risks posed by global climate change, CTBC Bank has assumed a key role in working toward net-zero carbon emissions by voluntarily adhering to the UN’s Principles for Responsible Banking and formulating a climate risk management policy.

The bank has set a clear internal business strategy for sustainable development, channeled capital toward green industries and exerted positive financial influence through financing and investment tools to drive corporate transformation and work with customers to promote a low-carbon economy, as well as create a responsible financial ecosystem.