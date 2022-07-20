Despite mounting worries over inflation, just-released bank earnings painted a resilient picture of the US economy and consumers, generating talk that any recession might be milder than earlier downturns.
Reports from six US banking giants showed a significant drop in profits from the heady year-ago period, with most of the group establishing fresh provisions in case of defaults.
Executives expressed caution about what is to come in light of the growing hit from higher gasoline and food prices, along with the burden of increased lending costs following several US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and persistent supply chain problems.
However, banks still have not seen a significant rise in charge-offs from bad loans. They say many households still have a buffer of savings after conserving funds during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the federal government had generous relief programs.
Citigroup Inc chief financial officer Jane Fraser noted “sharply lower” consumer confidence compared with earlier in the year.
“That said, while sentiment has shifted, little of the data I see tells me the US is on the cusp of a recession,” Fraser said on Friday, adding that household savings provided “a cushion for future stress” amid a tight job market.
Fraser contrasted the backdrop in the US with Europe, where vulnerability to Russian energy could make for a “difficult winter.”
Executives acknowledged that the rising price of fuel and other essential goods poses burden to low-income households who are cutting back. However, most of the bank’s clients are not in this situation now.
“US consumers remain quite resilient,” Bank of America Corp chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said on Monday. “Consumers continue to spend at a healthy pace even as some time has passed since the receipt of any stimulus.”
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon described consumers as “in great shape,” which means that even if there is a recession, they are entering it in “far better shape” compared with 2008 or 2009.
On Monday, Bank of America reported US$6.2 billion in second-quarter profits, a 34 percent drop compared with a year earlier, when results were lifted by a large reserve release amid a strengthening macroeconomic backdrop.
In spite of weakness in some parts of the business, results were boosted by higher net interest income following Fed rate hikes. Bank of America also enjoyed growth in overall loans and pointed to “improvement” in overall asset quality.
At Goldman Sachs Group Inc — the final of the US banking giants to report — profits fell 48 percent to US$2.8 billion, again due in part to its decision to set aside US$667 million in provisions for credit losses.
Operations were mixed, with a big jump in revenues tied to trading amid volatile markets offsetting the hit from a drop in revenues connected to mergers and acquisition advising and loan underwriting. The reports came on the heels of similar releases last week from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.
Stuart Plesser, a senior director at S&P Global Ratings, described the industry’s overall tone as muted.
“They’re not saying anything’s disastrous, they’re not optimistic, either,” Plesser said.
“If you read the news, you got this possibility with inflation, the higher rate increases and all the other issues, but you can’t point to anything in the results,” he added.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to