EQUITIES
Foreigners sell NT$17.04bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$17.04 billion (US$569.63 million) of local shares after selling a net NT$1.9 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$972.02 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said in a statement. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), while the top three shares foreign investors bought were EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), it said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$18.48 trillion, or 40.77 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Phoenix profit falls 15%
Silicon wafer recycler Phoenix Silicon International Corp (昇陽半導體) yesterday reported that net profit last month fell 15 percent annually to NT$24 million. That represented earnings per share of NT$0.17. Revenue grew 19.6 percent year-on-year to NT$254 million last month, the company said in a regulatory filing. Net profit in the second quarter rose 126.3 percent to NT$93 million, with earnings per share of NT$0.66, the company said. Phoenix Silicon released the earnings and revenue data at the request of the Taiwan Stock Exchange due to an unusual spike in its stock price. Its shares have surged about 26 percent since the beginning of the year.
STEELMAKERS
CSC posts NT$4.3bn profit
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday reported NT$4.297 billion in pre-tax profit for last month, down 3.2 percent from a month earlier and 48.3 percent from a year earlier, as raw material prices continued to rise despite increased shipments. Pre-tax earnings per share were NT$0.27 in the month, it said. In the second quarter, it made NT$14.4 billion in pre-tax profit, sliding 0.7 percent from the previous quarter and 34.9 percent from a year earlier, with pre-tax earnings per share of NT$0.91, it said. In the first six months, pre-tax profit decreased 18 percent year-on-year to NT$28.902 billion, or NT$1.83 per share, it added.
REGULATORS
FSC signs Israel MOU
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Israel Securities Authority on bilateral cooperation. The MOU is to provide a framework for cooperation and referrals in financial technology, innovation and investment, the commission said on Wednesday. A referral mechanism under the MOU is expected to help referred innovator businesses gain a better understanding of the regulatory regimes in the different jurisdictions, the commission said.
CEMENT
TCC showcases new cement
Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) last week unveiled its first commercially available ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) battery storage container, with the opening of a DC charging station at a 7-Eleven store in Tainan’s Anping District (安平). The store is to offer DC/DC power from Molicel-branded batteries housed within the container, TCC said. UHPC provides a high-quality alternative to traditional concrete or metal, while its compressive strength and fire resistance properties make it an excellent choice for battery storage, TCC said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has