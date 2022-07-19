Karma Automotive joins Hon Hai’s MIH consortium

US-based Chinese-owned luxury electric vehicle brand Karma Automotive has joined Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH consortium, an open electric vehicle development platform, the Taiwanese firm said on Friday.

Karma’s dedication, experience and capabilities in manufacturing and engineering were in line with the consortium’s goal of recruiting strategic partners to develop the next generation of electric vehicles, MIH chief executive officer Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰) wrote on Facebook.

In a separate statement, Karma said its presence in the consortium and the associated MIH Open Platform would help improve user experience as well as reduce costs and expedite development cycles.

MIH chief executive officer Jack Cheng poses with the consortium’s logo at an event in Taipei on June 25 last year. Photo courtesy of MIH consortium

Hon Hai said that 14 new members had joined the consortium so far this month, adding that it has 2,407 members from 65 countries and regions.

Meanwhile, Horizon Plus — a joint venture between Hon Hai and Thailand’s state-owned oil supplier PTT Public Co established in February — has announced plans for an electric vehicle plant in the Southeast Asian country’s Rojana Industrial Park Eastern Economic Corridor.

The joint venture aims to begin mass-producing electric vehicles at the site by 2024, Hon Hai said.