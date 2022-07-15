ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂科技) has pledged to invest NT$12.5 billion (US$418.2 million) in expanding capacity in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced yesterday as it approved the driver IC and memorychip tester and packager’s application to participate in a government incentive program.
The capacity expansion would help ChipMOS explore new business opportunities in the 5G and automotive fields, the ministry said in a statement.
It would also enable the company to expand its presence in the DRAM chip business after South Korean rivals exited the market, the ministry said.
Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times
It would be the firm’s second investment through the Invest Taiwan initiative, it added.
Through the new investment, the company is planning to expand its clean-room space in factories in Tainan and Hsinchu, build new smart and automated production lines, and advance its testing and packaging technologies for memory chips, driver ICs and mixed signal chips, the ministry said.
Part of the investment would also be allocated to build solar energy facilities, it said.
Innodisk Corp (宜鼎國際), a manufacturer of flash memory and DRAM modules used in industrial devices, was approved to join the progam and invest more than NT$100 million to add two new smart and automated production lines at factories currently under construction in Yilan County, the ministry said.
Tyan Kuei Enterprise (天貴實業), a supplier to footwear companies Nike Inc, Adidas AG and Puma SE, is planning to invest NT$400 million in a new factory and automated production lines in Changhua County to expand capacity, while machine tool part maker Long Shen Precision Industrial Co Ltd (隆升精密) is planning to invest NT$200 million to improve production efficiency and reduce carbon emissions at its factories in Taichung, the ministry said.
With the new investments from those four companies, the ministry has attracted 1,224 companies pledging to invest a combined NT$1.75 trillion and creating 136,393 new jobs, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has