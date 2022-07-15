ChipMOS joins investment program, pledging NT$12.5bn to raise capacity

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter





ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂科技) has pledged to invest NT$12.5 billion (US$418.2 million) in expanding capacity in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced yesterday as it approved the driver IC and memorychip tester and packager’s application to participate in a government incentive program.

The capacity expansion would help ChipMOS explore new business opportunities in the 5G and automotive fields, the ministry said in a statement.

It would also enable the company to expand its presence in the DRAM chip business after South Korean rivals exited the market, the ministry said.

A ChipMOS Technologies Inc plant is pictured at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan on Sept. 27, 2019. Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times

It would be the firm’s second investment through the Invest Taiwan initiative, it added.

Through the new investment, the company is planning to expand its clean-room space in factories in Tainan and Hsinchu, build new smart and automated production lines, and advance its testing and packaging technologies for memory chips, driver ICs and mixed signal chips, the ministry said.

Part of the investment would also be allocated to build solar energy facilities, it said.

Innodisk Corp (宜鼎國際), a manufacturer of flash memory and DRAM modules used in industrial devices, was approved to join the progam and invest more than NT$100 million to add two new smart and automated production lines at factories currently under construction in Yilan County, the ministry said.

Tyan Kuei Enterprise (天貴實業), a supplier to footwear companies Nike Inc, Adidas AG and Puma SE, is planning to invest NT$400 million in a new factory and automated production lines in Changhua County to expand capacity, while machine tool part maker Long Shen Precision Industrial Co Ltd (隆升精密) is planning to invest NT$200 million to improve production efficiency and reduce carbon emissions at its factories in Taichung, the ministry said.

With the new investments from those four companies, the ministry has attracted 1,224 companies pledging to invest a combined NT$1.75 trillion and creating 136,393 new jobs, it said.