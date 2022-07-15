Largan Precision Co’s (大立光) gross margin improved in the second quarter of this year thanks to foreign exchange gains and production cost-intensive voice coil motors (VCMs) accounting for a lower share of sales, the smartphone camera lens maker reported yesterday.
Gross margin rose to 55.8 percent, up 2.44 percentage points from 53.36 percent in the first quarter and ending four consecutive quarters of declines, said the leading maker of optical lens modules, which also produces VCMs and sleep monitoring systems.
In the second quarter of last year, gross margin was 60.29 percent, company data showed.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Largan did not provide a guidance for gross margin in the second half of the year, as the measure of profitability is subject to multiple factors, including the scale of production, product yield rate, product mix, capacity utilization rate and foreign exchange rate, Largan chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) told an online investors’ conference.
The Taichung-based firm’s net profit was NT$4.95 billion (US$165.6 million) last quarter, down 10.29 percent from a quarter earlier. On a year-on-year basis, profit was up 67.12 percent.
Nonoperating gains contributed NT$2.17 billion, including foreign exchange gains of NT$1.79 billion, Largan said.
As a result, earnings per share were NT$37.06 last quarter, compared with NT$41.3 in the previous quarter and NT$22.7 a year earlier, the company said.
Revenue declined to NT$9.68 billion in the second quarter, down 4.51 percent quarterly and 4.33 percent annually, Largan said, attributing the trend to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, supply chain snags and consumer market weakness.
Last quarter’s revenue was the lowest since the first quarter of 2018, when sales were NT$8.88 billion, company data showed.
As customers are preparing to launch new smartphones in the fall, the company’s revenue for this month would be higher than last month’s, Lin said, adding that the trend would continue next month.
Largan faces low competition in the high-end mobile phone lens market, and it is to ship 7P and 8P lens modules in the second half of this year, Lin said.
A 7P lens contains seven layers and is more advanced than lenses with fewer layers.
However, demand for such high-end lenses remains weak, as customers are generally less upbeat about the end market amid slowing phone sales worldwide, he said.
Higher inventories could pose another issue for supply chains, he added.
As for the construction of new manufacturing facilities in Taichung, Lin said the new plant is facing a labor shortage.
Therefore it would not start production in the middle of next year as scheduled, he said, adding that the plant would likely provide revenue contribution as early as the fourth quarter of next year.
In the first half of this year, Largan’s revenue totaled NT$19.81 billion, down 10 percent from NT$21.93 billion a year earlier.
It reported net profit of NT$10.46 billion, up 26 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$78.36, and gross margin of 54.55 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has