Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei.

PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said.

The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said.

PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it would seek to make better use of them in the future, he added.

Taiwanese workers mainly focus on monetary compensation, being able to be themselves at work, and being physically and psychologically cared for, Lin said, adding that 70 percent of them favor hybrid arrangements in which they can work from home on some days of the week.

Companies should seek to meet those expectations by providing fair monetary compensations and fulfilling work environments to recruit and retain talent, he said.

Globally, 54 percent of workers think their job can be done remotely, and 41 percent of Taiwanese workers share this view, PwC Taiwan said, citing a survey.

Lin said higher wages can help retain talent, but overreliance on pay increases might contribute to inflation, as companies would have to pass higher personnel costs to customers.

Companies should instead pay attention to workers’ needs, as global data showed that they are willing to spend 20 to 25 percent of their income on improving their work-life balance, he said.