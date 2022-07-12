STMicroelectronics NV, a French-Italian chipmaker, and US-based GlobalFoundries Inc are to invest 5.7 billion euros (US$5.75 billion) in a new semiconductor factory in France, the firms and French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said yesterday.
The two companies aim “to create a new, jointly-operated semiconductor manufacturing facility adjacent to STMicro’s existing 300mm facility in Crolles,” STMicroelectronics said in a statement, referring to its plant outside Grenoble in southeastern France.
Expected to employ about 1,000 people, the factory should reach full capacity by 2026, the company added, with the factory seen as part of efforts to reduce European dependency on Asian manufacturing.
GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics plan to produce their latest designs at the plant, with some elements as small as 18 nanometers — about 5,000 times smaller than the thickness of a sheet of paper.
Such chips “are expected to remain in high demand for automotive, Internet of Things and mobile applications for the next few decades,” STMicroelectronics said.
The company added that the factory would receive “significant financial support from the state of France.”
“This is the biggest industrial investment of recent decades outside of the nuclear industry,” French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire wrote on Twitter. “It’s a big step for our industrial sovereignty.”
Shortages of chips mostly produced in Asia have held up vital European industries such as automakers even after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.
US chip giant Intel Corp in March said that it would invest up to 80 billion euros into its EU operations over the coming decade, especially in Germany, France and Ireland.
The new Crolles factory would help Europe achieve the goal of producing 20 percent of global semiconductors by 2030, STMicroelectronics said.
The Elysee Palace said Crolles “will become France’s biggest semiconductor production site and one of the largest in Europe.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey