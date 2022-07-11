CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) has been honored with three awards at the annual Sustainable Infrastructure Awards organized by The Asset magazine, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank won the “Renewable Energy M&A Deal of the Year, Global” and the “Renewable Energy M&A Deal of the Year, Taiwan” awards for leading a syndicated loan last year to Orsted A/S’ Changfang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) wind farms off the coast of Changhua County, the statement said.
CTBC also managed a syndicated loan for Zhong Neng (中能) offshore wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, which won the “Renewable Energy Deal of the Year — Offshore Wind, Taiwan” award.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank
The awards demonstrate that the bank’s performance in green energy project financing has won international recognition, it said.
The awards were presented at the Asset Sustainable Infrastructure Awards Dinner in Singapore on Thursday.
CTBC Bank president James Chen (陳佳文) said the bank has followed the government’s policy to help build Taiwan into an industrial cluster for the development of offshore wind energy technology in Asia.
The bank was ahead of its local peers in providing financial services for the offshore wind energy sector in 2018. It has since introduced a number of innovative technologies and indicators, and set up a dedicated financial advisory team and project financing team, Chen said.
At a time when other domestic banks were not financing wind power projects, CTBC was cooperating with a number of foreign banks to successfully develop offshore wind farm project financing, applying its experience in managing syndicated loans and its advantages from well-established domestic and foreign bases, it said.
CTBC served as domestic financial adviser and lead coordinating bank for a NT$45 billion (US$1.5 billion) syndicated loan for the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, backed by China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S. Twenty banks participated in the loan, 16 of which were local banks, including eight state-owned lenders, it said.
The loan was 250 percent oversubscribed, setting a record for wind energy project financing in Taiwan, it added.
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey