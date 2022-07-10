A political crisis in inflation-ravaged Argentina that was sparked by the economy minister’s resignation has spooked markets and generated fears resulting in panic buying and hasty price hikes, as the informal exchange rate soars.
“Every day it’s like going out to hunt a lion,” Luis Sacco told reporters in front of his electronics store in the capital, Buenos Aires.
Since Monday, prices have risen dramatically at shops and businesses across the country.
Photo: AFP
On Saturday last week, economy minister Martin Guzman resigned following months of pressure from inside Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s center-left Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) governing coalition.
Guzman was the chief negotiator in Argentina’s haggling with the IMF to restructure a US$44 billion debt.
However, he was collateral damage in a power struggle between Fernandez and his vice president, the former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner.
Opposition to Guzman’s fiscal policies from the former president’s influential faction within the coalition resulted in him quitting and being replaced by Kirchner loyalist Silvina Batakis.
She is the one who must now steer agricultural powerhouse Argentina through its years-long economic crisis.
Inflation, which surpassed 60 percent in the past 12 months, is hurting ordinary Argentinians, who have been gripped by the political soap opera.
“It was the longest Sunday of my life,” said Sacco, the electronics store owner who spent an anxious weekend “not knowing whether or not to lift the shutters, [and] a Monday thinking about catastrophe.”
The black market peso briefly dropped from 239 to the US dollar to 280 on Monday before stabilizing at 250. The official exchange rate is 132.
However, amid the uncertainty and panic, sales actually soared for many businesses, with consumers afraid prices would soon increase.
That is a major concern in a country struggling with years of high inflation.
“There was no earthquake. There are sales, more than ever,” Sacco said.
However, “people are also buying because they know that if they wait, the price will increase. It’s the time to sell stock.”
He pushed up his prices by 15 percent a few weeks ago, with another 5 percent increase this week, while he has hiked prices on his imported goods by 30 percent.
Fernando Agote, who owns a hardware store, says “things are calming down” after some initial panic buying, despite little change in prices.
However, conversely, many suppliers have suspended their sales, waiting to see what happens to prices before taking new orders, so they do not get left short-changed.
“There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of speculation. No one knows where the real prices are, they’re not set by costs,” Agote said.
Luckily for him, only one of his suppliers suspended their sales on Monday.
At a paint shop in the Floresta neighborhood, prices were pushed up 20 percent with no drop in sales volume.
“Everything was sold,” the manager, Leo, said.
However, supplies were not replenished.
“Only one company delivered,” he said.
Leo expects that next week suppliers “will change all their price and payment conditions.”
After 20 years in the business, Leo has lived through several economic crises in Argentina.
“This is unusual because people have money, they are consuming, these days we’ve been selling like crazy, online orders have exploded,” he added.
The change in government comes at a time when workers are receiving a biyearly salary bonus, leaving them flush with cash.
Even so, “you have to be cautious and not change things more than they are so you don’t spark an unnecessary inflation snowball. We’ve already had enough of those,” said Alberto Sorrentino, 60, who runs a construction materials company.
He expects prices of “domestic products will rise between 6 and 10 percent, and imports between 10 and 20 percent.”
The biggest price hikes have been in the food industry.
“What comes from abroad like banana, papaya and melon increased 30 percent since Monday,” said John Quinteros, who runs a fruit and vegetable shop in Floresta. “People are still buying, but less.”
In the Villa Crespo neighborhood, a shop selling natural products has a sign informing customers it had not pushed up prices.
“We’ve decided to maintain them for as long as we can,” Liliana de los Santos said, admitting that “it’s a risk.”
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey