The European Central Bank’s (ECB) first major climate stress test shows banks facing a hit of 70 billion euros (US$71 billion) from increasing natural disasters and sweeping changes across industries.
The figure totals credit and market losses in the worst scenario, which includes droughts, heat and floods, the ECB said yesterday.
It cautioned that the result “significantly understates” actual risks related to global warming, partly because climate shocks were not accompanied by a broader economic downturns and limited to specific portfolios.
Photo: Reuters
The ECB also found that 60 percent of banks do not yet have a climate risk stress-testing framework. Most lenders do not include climate risk in their credit-risk models, and just one in five consider it as a variable when granting loans.
“Euro-area banks must urgently step up efforts to measure and manage climate risk, closing the current data gaps and adopting good practices that are already present in the sector,” said Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board.
A total of 104 banks participated in the wider exercise that has been presented as a learning opportunity for banks and regulators alike.
Yet the impact was far softer than many banks had expected and the industry is already using the results to lobby against efforts by some ECB officials keen for lenders to set aside more money to cover climate risks.
Last year’s traditional banking stress test, which modeled economic shocks and took into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw almost 400 billion euros of credit and market losses across 50 banks.
Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the toughest hypothetical scenarios in the climate test did not result in losses that would make a meaningful dent in capital buffers at banks.
The ECB said while the results of the stress test would feed into its annual review of risks banks face, there would not be any direct impact on capital through the Pillar 2 guidance this year.
That might change in the future, said Frank Elderson, the Executive Board member who serves as vice chair on the ECB’s Supervisory Board.
“It’s clear that climate-related risks are among our top priorities,” he told reporters during a press conference.
“As with many new, emerging risks, it takes time to properly address them and we understand that. But it’s also true that as all material risks, climate-related factors will eventually be integrated in our risk-based supervisory approach,” he said.
The ECB found that almost two-thirds of banks’ interest income from non-financial corporate customers stems from greenhouse gas-intensive industries, with higher-emitting sectors accounting for 21 percent.
It also criticized that banks “barely differentiate” between various long-term scenarios on climate change, saying they are lacking “robust strategies” beyond reducing exposures to the most polluting sectors and supporting lower-carbon emitting businesses.
“While this is a good first step to closing the data gaps, banks need to step up their customer engagement to obtain more accurate data and insights into their clients’ transition plans,” the ECB said in a statement. “This is a precondition for banks to gauge and manage their exposure to climate risks going forward.”
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey