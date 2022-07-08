SRI LANKA
Rates hit record high
Interest rates yesterday hit their highest level in two decades despite a devastating economic crisis, as the central bank sought to dampen record inflation of 54.6 percent. Inflation touched a year-on-year record last month, with food prices rising by 80.1 percent, prompting the central bank to raise rates to address the rise in prices. The central bank increased its standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points to 15.50 percent, while the standing deposit facility rate was similarly raised to 14.50 percent, the highest since August, 2001.
INDIA
Central bank spurs cash inflow
The central bank mounted a fresh defense of the beleaguered rupee, announcing a raft of measures to boost foreign-exchange inflows. The steps include doubling corporate overseas borrowing limits to US$1.5 billion per financial year, temporarily removing interest-rate ceilings for banks to attract deposits from non-residents, and liberalizing rules for foreigners to invest in local-currency bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. The new rules should “further diversify and expand the sources of forex funding so as to mitigate volatility and dampen global spillovers,” it said
EUROPEAN UNION
Price fixing alleged in raids
Antitrust investigators on Wednesday raided the offices of German online app Delivery Hero, a company spokesman said, over suspicions the company was part of a price-fixing cartel. Delivery Hero said it “is committed to cooperating fully with the commission.” The European Commission said raids had taken place against companies in two EU countries, and the companies concerned were suspected of breaking an EU antitrust law that bans cartels. Such inspections did not mean that the companies were guilty of anti-competitive behavior “nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself,” the commission said.
PRIVATE EQUITY
Carlyle cuts China exposure
Carlyle Group Inc’s new US$8.5 billion Asia fund aims to limit its Chinese exposure to about half of previous funds, driven by investors’ concerns regarding rising geopolitical risks and regulatory uncertainty in Beijing, people familiar with the matter said. The Washington-based asset manager is telling investors that the targeted China exposure for its sixth Asia fund will be about 20 percent to 40 percent, compared with 40 percent to 50 percent on average for predecessor funds, they said. The latest fund is Carlyle’s biggest in Asia, they said.
BATTERIES
W-Scope eyes higher revenue
W-Scope Chungju Plant Co, the South Korean battery-parts maker seeking to raise as much as 1 trillion won (US$769 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) predicts operating margins greater than 30 percent by 2025 given robust demand for electric vehicles, CEO Choi Won-kun said. The company also expects revenue should increase about 40 percent to US$200 million this year, Choi said in an interview earlier this week. “We’re all set for production plans for the next five years and we’re in talks with potential partners for new orders,” Choi said. W-Scope Chungju Plant, which makes the separators used in electric-vehicle batteries, plans to use cash from the IPO to build a new plant in Hungary, he said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive