World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Rates hit record high

Interest rates yesterday hit their highest level in two decades despite a devastating economic crisis, as the central bank sought to dampen record inflation of 54.6 percent. Inflation touched a year-on-year record last month, with food prices rising by 80.1 percent, prompting the central bank to raise rates to address the rise in prices. The central bank increased its standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points to 15.50 percent, while the standing deposit facility rate was similarly raised to 14.50 percent, the highest since August, 2001.

INDIA

Central bank spurs cash inflow

The central bank mounted a fresh defense of the beleaguered rupee, announcing a raft of measures to boost foreign-exchange inflows. The steps include doubling corporate overseas borrowing limits to US$1.5 billion per financial year, temporarily removing interest-rate ceilings for banks to attract deposits from non-residents, and liberalizing rules for foreigners to invest in local-currency bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. The new rules should “further diversify and expand the sources of forex funding so as to mitigate volatility and dampen global spillovers,” it said

EUROPEAN UNION

Price fixing alleged in raids

Antitrust investigators on Wednesday raided the offices of German online app Delivery Hero, a company spokesman said, over suspicions the company was part of a price-fixing cartel. Delivery Hero said it “is committed to cooperating fully with the commission.” The European Commission said raids had taken place against companies in two EU countries, and the companies concerned were suspected of breaking an EU antitrust law that bans cartels. Such inspections did not mean that the companies were guilty of anti-competitive behavior “nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself,” the commission said.

PRIVATE EQUITY

Carlyle cuts China exposure

Carlyle Group Inc’s new US$8.5 billion Asia fund aims to limit its Chinese exposure to about half of previous funds, driven by investors’ concerns regarding rising geopolitical risks and regulatory uncertainty in Beijing, people familiar with the matter said. The Washington-based asset manager is telling investors that the targeted China exposure for its sixth Asia fund will be about 20 percent to 40 percent, compared with 40 percent to 50 percent on average for predecessor funds, they said. The latest fund is Carlyle’s biggest in Asia, they said.

BATTERIES

W-Scope eyes higher revenue

W-Scope Chungju Plant Co, the South Korean battery-parts maker seeking to raise as much as 1 trillion won (US$769 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) predicts operating margins greater than 30 percent by 2025 given robust demand for electric vehicles, CEO Choi Won-kun said. The company also expects revenue should increase about 40 percent to US$200 million this year, Choi said in an interview earlier this week. “We’re all set for production plans for the next five years and we’re in talks with potential partners for new orders,” Choi said. W-Scope Chungju Plant, which makes the separators used in electric-vehicle batteries, plans to use cash from the IPO to build a new plant in Hungary, he said.