Newly established Formosa Smart Energy Corp (台塑新智能科技) on Tuesday said it would invest NT$16 billion (US$536.7 million) on building a green energy production base in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區).
The investment would focus on a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery factory, said the company, which was launched by Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團).
An LFP battery and module factory with production capacity of 2.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh) would be established in the first phase, with mass production scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, Formosa Smart Energy chairwoman Sandy Wang (王瑞瑜) told a news conference in Changhua City.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
The second phase would boost production capacity to 5GWh, Wang said, without disclosing a timeline.
The production base is to cover about 6.1 hectares.
Before the planned factory starts mass production, a lithium iron battery module production line would be set up at the Changhua plant of Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), a listed subsidiary of FPG, to meet the needs of the new energy market, the company said.
The production line would serve as a trial site, it said.
Formosa Plastics started its battery manufacturing business more than 10 years ago, Wang said, adding that its lithium iron battery cells and modules have passed safety standard certification.
The conglomerate has also been negotiating with electric vehicle manufacturers, Wang said.
Formosa Smart Energy president Liu Hui-chi (劉慧啟) said that annual demand for batteries in Taiwan is expected to reach 7.21GWh by 2030, while global demand is forecast to reach 3,000GWh.
In addition to producing lithium iron battery cells and modules, the company would also transfer battery recycling technology developed at its factory in South Korea to Taiwan, to simultaneously produce and recyclye batteries, Liu said.
In addition to supplying uninterruptible power supply batteries to Taiwan, Japan, the US, Southeast Asia and other regions, the smart energy company would also work with partners such as Skwentex International Corp (翰可國際) and Fortune Electric Co (華城電機) to deploy an energy system that supports Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) automatic frequency control services, which play a critical role in stabilizing the nation’s power grid, it said.
The system is expected to have a capacity of more than 50 megawatts by the end of this year. Two 100-megawatt grid-level super energy storage stations are planned for the future.
The company also plans to launch a 12.2 kilowatt-hour energy storage system that can meet the power storage needs of a family of three or four for a whole day, annual sales of which could reach more than 10,000 units, it said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive