Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday tapped leftist economist Silvina Batakis as the country’s new economy minister after her predecessor’s resignation on Saturday deepened a political crisis boiling over into the economy and markets.
Fernandez spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti confirmed the decision to Bloomberg News.
Batakis, a low-profile policymaker whose appointment came as a surprise, did not respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News on late on Sunday night.
Photo: Reuters
Batakis inherits a long list of economic challenges and the government’s US$44 billion program with the IMF.
The announcement capped more than a day of suspense and uncertainty sparked by former Argentine minister of economy Martin Guzman’s resignation following two-and-a-half years in the job.
It remained unclear on Sunday night if Fernandez would make other Cabinet changes. Central bank President Miguel Pesce confirmed to Bloomberg News that he would stay in his role.
The second woman to serve as the nation’s top economic official, Batakis was the economy minister of Buenos Aires Province from 2011 to 2015 under then-governor Daniel Scioli, a far-left coalition leader who recently became production minister.
More recently, she served in a second-tier role in the Argentine Ministry of the Interior.
The appointment was made after Fernandez met for hours on Sunday with Argentine Chamber of Deputies President Sergio Massa.
‘BALANCE OF POWER’
Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is publicly critical of the president and his economic team, spoke to him on Sunday evening by telephone, local media reported.
“Batakis’ appointment seems to signal that the balance of power has tilted to the Kirchnerist side,” Diego Pereira, an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. “We would expect a more expansive fiscal stance, and potentially a renegotiation of the IMF program.”
Markets would be watching for clues on Batakis’ economic agenda, the IMF program and how she plans to navigate a divided ruling coalition that ended Guzman’s tenure.
Analysts pointed to her lack of experience formulating major economic policies or negotiating with the IMF. Batakis could also represent a turn toward far-left economic policies, given her track record.
“It’s a victory for Cristina,” said Camila Perochena, a political analyst and professor at Torcuato di Tella University in Buenos Aires. “For financial markets, it’s an awful impact.”
Crisis-prone Argentina is battling inflation at more than 60 percent, with nearly 40 percent of the population living in poverty and the economy forecast to enter a recession this year.
The central bank has razor-thin cash reserves that it is struggling to build up amid low credibility and high prices on energy imports and the country’s bonds trade in distressed territory.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing