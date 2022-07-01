Taiwan helps launch pact to aid indigenous trade

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan shared the stage with Canada, New Zealand and Australia to inaugurate a new multilateral pact to help indigenous people establish international businesses, the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) said yesterday.

Taiwan on Wednesday last week helped launch the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA), an international trade framework for indigenous entrepreneurs, hosted by Global Affairs Canada, which overseas Canada’s international engagement, the CIP said.

At the two-day event in Ottawa, Taiwan was represented by Pingtung-based company executive Yeh Chih-ping (葉治平) in his capacity as a business consultant to Taiwan’s indigenous people, the CIP said in a statement.

Taiwanese representatives and others attend the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement, an international trade framework for Indigenous entrepreneurs, in Ottawa on Wednesday last week. Photo courtesy of the Council of Indigenous Peoples

Yeh also joined Canadian Chief Trade Commissioner Sara Wilshaw and New Zealander Traci Houpapa, a Maori company director, in a discussion about strengthening partnerships under the trade pact, which was initiated by New Zealand during the APEC forum last year.

IPETCA is comprised of founding members Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, and is open to all APEC economies to join, the New Zealand Ministry of Maori Development said.

The focus of the IPETCA is to strengthen the economic empowerment of indigenous people throughout the Asia-Pacific region by promoting greater indigenous trade and economic links, and ensuring international focus on indigenous concerns, the New Zealand government said.