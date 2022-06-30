EQUITIES
TAIEX down on US data
The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, plunging nearly 200 points, as investors took their cues from heavy losses on US markets caused by weaker-than-expected economic data. Selling again focused on large-cap electronics stocks, driving the broader market lower, while the transportation sector also came under pressure, led by shipping heavyweights. The TAIEX closed down 199.79 points, or 1.29 percent, at 15,240.13. Turnover totaled NT$243.465 billion (US$8.2 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$5.94 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CONSTRUCTION
Private firms up investment
The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that the private sector’s participation in public construction totaled NT$195.4 billion in the first half of this year, exceeding last year’s total investment of NT$188.8 billion. Based on the scale of investment projects currently under negotiation, valued at NT$40 billion, the total investments for this year could hit a new record, the ministry said. An investment conference focusing on the private sector’s participation in public construction projects is to take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center tomorrow, it said. NT$224.5 billion of public construction projects are planned for the second half of this year and the first half of next year would be the focus of the conference, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
HTC optimistic about VR
HTC Corp (宏達電) said it remains upbeat about the overall virtual reality (VR) market, adding that it is still growing, especially the business-to-business segment. Telecoms are expected to support the development of the market, HTC Asia-Pacific general manager Charles Huang (黃昭穎) said on Tuesday while launching the company’s latest HTC Desire 22 Pro handset. The company is working with the Kaohsiung City Government to introduce the latest updates to its open-source metaverse platform Viverse to various sectors in the city, enabling anyone to jump into the virtual world at any time from any place via their smartphone or any other device that has a Web browser able to run VR experiences, Huang said. The company is also cooperating with the Taoyuan City Government to offer VR services after the third quarter, he said. HTC is working with several companies in Taiwan to launch metaverse services. For instance, in collaboration with Taiwan’s three major telecoms, HTC plans to offer a range of services designed to be compatible with its metaverse platform, Huang said. It would also work closely with the banking and financial industry, he added.
MINING
Tianqi planning HK listing
Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業), a Chinese supplier of the key material used in batteries, is planning to raise as much as US$1.7 billion in what is set to be Hong Kong’s biggest listing this year. The Chengdu-based company, which is already listed in Shenzhen, is offering 164.1 million shares at HK$69 to HK$82 each, it said in a news release yesterday. The price range offers a maximum 52 percent discount on its A-share price at yesterday’s close. If an over-allotment option is exercised, proceeds could increase to nearly US$2 billion. The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, repaying debt and funding the construction of a plant, among other things, the release said. Pricing is expected on Wednesday, and the shares are set to begin trading in Hong Kong on July 13.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant