EQUITIES

TAIEX down on US data

The TAIEX yesterday took a beating, plunging nearly 200 points, as investors took their cues from heavy losses on US markets caused by weaker-than-expected economic data. Selling again focused on large-cap electronics stocks, driving the broader market lower, while the transportation sector also came under pressure, led by shipping heavyweights. The TAIEX closed down 199.79 points, or 1.29 percent, at 15,240.13. Turnover totaled NT$243.465 billion (US$8.2 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$5.94 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CONSTRUCTION

Private firms up investment

The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that the private sector’s participation in public construction totaled NT$195.4 billion in the first half of this year, exceeding last year’s total investment of NT$188.8 billion. Based on the scale of investment projects currently under negotiation, valued at NT$40 billion, the total investments for this year could hit a new record, the ministry said. An investment conference focusing on the private sector’s participation in public construction projects is to take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center tomorrow, it said. NT$224.5 billion of public construction projects are planned for the second half of this year and the first half of next year would be the focus of the conference, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

HTC optimistic about VR

HTC Corp (宏達電) said it remains upbeat about the overall virtual reality (VR) market, adding that it is still growing, especially the business-to-business segment. Telecoms are expected to support the development of the market, HTC Asia-Pacific general manager Charles Huang (黃昭穎) said on Tuesday while launching the company’s latest HTC Desire 22 Pro handset. The company is working with the Kaohsiung City Government to introduce the latest updates to its open-source metaverse platform Viverse to various sectors in the city, enabling anyone to jump into the virtual world at any time from any place via their smartphone or any other device that has a Web browser able to run VR experiences, Huang said. The company is also cooperating with the Taoyuan City Government to offer VR services after the third quarter, he said. HTC is working with several companies in Taiwan to launch metaverse services. For instance, in collaboration with Taiwan’s three major telecoms, HTC plans to offer a range of services designed to be compatible with its metaverse platform, Huang said. It would also work closely with the banking and financial industry, he added.

MINING

Tianqi planning HK listing

Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業), a Chinese supplier of the key material used in batteries, is planning to raise as much as US$1.7 billion in what is set to be Hong Kong’s biggest listing this year. The Chengdu-based company, which is already listed in Shenzhen, is offering 164.1 million shares at HK$69 to HK$82 each, it said in a news release yesterday. The price range offers a maximum 52 percent discount on its A-share price at yesterday’s close. If an over-allotment option is exercised, proceeds could increase to nearly US$2 billion. The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, repaying debt and funding the construction of a plant, among other things, the release said. Pricing is expected on Wednesday, and the shares are set to begin trading in Hong Kong on July 13.