Tata joins Hon Hai MIH platform for EVs

MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday.

It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said.

Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said.

An electric vehicle frame built by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s MIH Open Platform is displayed at the HHTD forum in Taipei on Oct. 16, 2020. Photo: RITCHIE B. TONGO, EPA-EFE

The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products.

Hon Hai made the announcement on Facebook and posted photographs, with one showing MIH Consortium chief executive officer Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰) shaking hands with Tata Technologies CEO Warren Harris.

Hon Hai signed the contract with Tata Technologies to join the platform at the Indian company’s office in Detroit, Michigan.

Hon Hai said it is on track to ship its first microprocessors and other chips used in EVs by 2024.

The company would supply chips for its EV customers and for original electronic manufacturers, said Gene Liu (劉錦勳), vice president of Hon Hai’s SoC Design Center.

Liu declined to comment on the company’s progress in collaboration with Stellantis NV on new vehicle chips.

Hon Hai has set a three-year goal to boost its revenue from EVs and related components to NT$1 trillion (US$33.69 billion), and for EV shipments to reach 500,000 to 750,000 units a year in 2025.

The company this year is to make electric light-duty trucks for Lordstown Motors Corp, which is based in Ohio, and produce EVs for Fisker Inc in the fourth quarter next year.