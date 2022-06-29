Rent for grade A office space in Taipei gained 4.4 percent this quarter to NT$2,953 (US$99.63) per ping (3.3m2), with vacancy rates hovering around historic lows of 2 percent amid continued demand from tech and non-tech firms, the local branch of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said yesterday.
The vacancy rate made Taiwan the best performer in Asia, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, JLL Taiwan Ltd (仲量聯行) said.
The commercial property market — especially office buildings, which generate stable rental income — was resilient even as COVID-19 cases increased, JLL Taiwan managing director Tony Chao (趙正義) said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
INSURERS
Office spaces are particularly attractive to local life insurance companies which need to park funds and defend against inflation, Chao added.
Taiwan’s low vacancy rate also has to do with high-tech firms and traditional manufacturers expanding their capacity to accommodate increasing business, Chao said.
Some landlords have taken advantage of the pandemic this quarter to upgrade their office spaces to make them more environmental friendly and competitive, he said.
Vacancy rates were the lowest in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) at 0.8 percent in the April-to-June period, supported by demand for large headquarters and the city government’s promotion of the suburban area, JLL Taiwan said.
Vacancy rates in Neihu District (內湖) fell below 4 percent due in part to limited supply, it said.
JLL Taiwan stood by its expectations that vacancy rates would remain between 2 and 4 percent for the next three years on the back of solid demand from local firms.
URBAN RENEWAL
Urban renewal efforts would help fuel relocation needs and accelerate digestion of new spaces, the broker said.
There might be 100,000 ping of new office space added in the next five years, giving tenants more options, it said.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant