New Delhi, EU resume free-trade talks

AFP, NEW DELHI





India and the EU yesterday resumed talks on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as Western countries seek to wean New Delhi off its close economic ties to Russia.

Dubbed the “tariff king” by former US president Donald Trump, India has become more open to lowering trade barriers in recent years and is negotiating pacts with several other countries.

The Asian giant has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even increasing oil purchases from its long-standing strategic ally and biggest supplier of arms.

Workers produce garments at a Texport Industries factory in Hindupur, India, on Feb. 9. Photo: Reuters

The EU is India’s second-biggest trading partner after the US, but talks with the bloc broke down in 2013 over issues including tariff reductions and patent protection.

Merchandise trade hit an all-time high of US$116 billion in 2021-2022, with India’s exports to the 27-member EU hitting US$65 billion, according to New Delhi.

“Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity. There will also be discussions on resolving the market access issues which are impeding bilateral trade,” the Indian Ministry of Commerce said earlier this month when announcing the first round of talks in New Delhi, which were due to run until Friday.

India in February signed a major economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates and in April agreed an interim free-trade deal with Australia, aiming to finish off a full pact by the end of the year.

India is also in trade negotiations with Canada, Israel and the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit in April that the UK and India hoped to nail down an accord by October.