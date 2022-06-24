Taipei this year fell from 33rd to 53rd in the “world’s most livable cities” ranking, an annual report published on Wednesday by The Economist said.
With the tagline “Life is getting back to normal, if not quite everywhere,” the report included 33 more cities in its annual “most livable cities” list this year for a total of 172 locations.
The Economist also included Taichung in the rankings, with a score of 80 to 90, similar to that of Taipei, but without indicating the city’s ranking.
The Economist Intelligence Unit said that the Vienna replaced Auckland as the world’s most livable city, giving it back the title it held in 2018 and 2019.
In naming Vienna as an appealing city to live in, the unit and its survey noted the availability of entertainment venues as the local COVID-19 situation eases, well-rounded and stable infrastructure, and commendable healthcare.
The unit attributed Auckland’s drop to 34th this year to New Zealand’s COVID-19 response measures and the effects of the pandemic there.
Europe took six of the top 10 spots, with Copenhagen placing second in the rankings, followed by Zurich in third and Geneva, Switzerland, in sixth.
Frankfurt, Germany, took the seventh spot, while Amsterdam was ninth.
In North America, Calgary, Canada, shared the third spot with Zurich, while Vancouver took fifth and Toronto the eighth spot.
Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne shared the 10th spot.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”