Germany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost about 15 billion euros (US$15.8 billion) at current prices.
The package of measures was announced days after Moscow slashed deliveries on its main gas link to Europe, hitting supplies to Germany and creating a knock-on effect for France, Austria and the Czech Republic. Austria responded to reduced flows by reviving a dormant coal power station.
Bringing back plants burning the heavily polluting fossil fuel is the latest sign of how Europe’s climate fight is taking a back seat as governments seek to hedge against energy shortfalls provoked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Photo: AP
“It’s a sort of arm-wrestling in which Putin has the longer arm for now,” German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck — a member of the environmentalist Greens — said on ZDF television on late Sunday. “But that doesn’t mean that we can’t attain a stronger arm with effort.”
The heightened alarm was triggered after the Kremlin cut deliveries last week in apparent retaliation over Europe’s support for Kyiv. Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were reduced by about 60 percent as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and counterparts from France, Italy and Romania traveled to Ukraine to support the country’s bid to join the EU.
Scholz’s administration, which had sought to accelerate Germany’s exit from coal, also plans to offer industry incentives to reduce gas consumption and make unneeded supplies available for storage.
The credit lines to refill reserves would be provided by state-owned lender KfW, the economic affairs ministry said on Sunday.
While the government did not immediately provide details on the size of the program, German gas storage is at about 57 percent of capacity. Buying the nearly 120 terawatt hours needed to top up the facilities would cost about 15 billion euros at current rates of 123 euros per megawatt hour.
Gas supplies yesterday for Italy’s Eni SpA have only been “partially confirmed.” Germany’s Uniper SE — the biggest buyer of Russian gas in Europe — has also said it was getting less than agreed.
Russia’s move led prices to surge more than 50 percent last week, creating concerns that inflation could get worse.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Germany has been preparing for a cut and has tapped resources, including securing floating terminals to import liquefied natural gas, to fill a possible supply gap. Europe’s largest economy still depends on Russia for 35 percent of its gas needs.
“Security of supply is currently guaranteed, but the situation is serious,” Habeck said, adding that supplies would be “really tight” in the winter without full reserves. “It’s obviously Putin’s strategy to unsettle us, drive up prices and divide us. We won’t allow that.”
A bill providing the legal basis to burn more coal for power generation is making its way through the Bundestag and should take effect soon after discussions in the upper house set for July 8.
In Austria, state-controlled Verbund AG was late on Sunday ordered to prepare its mothballed Mellach coal-fired station for operation.
The plant — 200km south of Vienna — was shut two years ago in a move that at the time made Austria just the second European country to eliminate coal entirely from its electricity grid.
Reviving coal is “bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to reduce gas consumption,” Habeck said. “We must and we will do everything we can to store as much gas as possible in the summer and fall.”
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president