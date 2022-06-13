MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history.
On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement.
The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March.
Photo: David Chang/EPA-EFE
For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion and NT$157 billion for the second quarter.
Despite growing concern that rising inflation risk and a wobbling global economy could dampen smartphone demand, MediaTek told shareholders last month that it would maintain its revenue growth target over the next three years.
The chipmaker’s optimism is built on the increasing global adoption of 5G smartphones, MediaTek said.
MediaTek expects 5G smartphones to account for 50 percent of all handsets this year, up from 30 percent last year.
Revenue should grow at an annual compound rate of 15 percent over the next three years, the company said.
During the first five months of this year, revenue surged 33 percent. Smartphone chips comprised more than 50 percent of the company’s overall revenue last quarter.
Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, set a new high for monthly sales for a second consecutive month last month, which analysts attributed to robust global demand for new tech applications.
TSMC posted consolidated sales of NT$185.71 billion, up 7.6 percent from a previous high of NT$172.56 billion in April.
Last month’s figure was also up 65.3 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
In the first five months of the year, TSMC’s consolidated sales totaled NT$849.34 billion, up 44.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.
While global demand for smartphones and other consumer electronic gadgets showed signs of weakening, TSMC continued to benefit from robust demand for high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics last month, analysts said.
Due to the strong demand, TSMC continued to see its capacity utilization rate at record highs, further boosting its shipments during the month, analysts said.
Additional reporting by CNA
