Gripping a sheep firmly between her legs, Vanesa Castillo holds its head with one hand while she tries to shear off its thick fleece with electric clippers.
“It’s scary,” said Castillo, 37, slightly unnerved by her first attempt at sheep shearing at a school for shepherds in western Spain.
“You have to pull the animal’s skin taut, really slowly, so you don’t cut it,” said Jose Rivero, the professional sheep shearer giving the course.
Photo: AFP
Sheep shearing is just one of the classes offered at the school in Casar de Caceres in rural Extremadura to counter the flight from the land that has left large swathes of inland Spain thinly populated.
Set up in 2015, the idea was “to bring in people who love the countryside,” said Enrique “Quique” Izquierdo, who runs the school.
It aims to provide all the training and resources needed to create “a shepherd for the 21st century ... with the most up-to-date methods in a sector where the traditional and the cutting-edge merge.”
Photo: AFP
Much of Spain’s sheep and goat farming is concentrated in rugged Extremadura. The school at Casar de Caceres is one of several across the country, the first set up in the northern Basque Country in 1997.
“The traditional image of a shepherd wandering through the fields all day” does not exist anymore, said Jurgen Robledo, a vet who said the students are taught how to use many high-tech tools including milk control programs.
This year, 10 students are taking the five-month course, which also includes hands-on experience working with animals.
Photo: AFP
Thibault Gohier, 26, is learning how to milk goats and to identify whether any of them are sick, which could affect the quality of their milk.
“You need to use your fingertips as if they were your eyes,” said Felipe Escobero, who heads the farm where the school is based, as they feel a black goat’s mammary lymph nodes at the top of the udder.
When they are healthy, “they should feel like an almond,” Escobero added.
The course also covers financial matters and how to fill out certificates attesting to animal welfare or pesticide use.
Completely free, it is funded by the Cooprado livestock farmers’ cooperative.
Robledo said modern high-tech tools mean shepherds can now “measure the individual [milk] production of each animal.”
“Such data can let a farmer see if production has dropped due to a subclinical mastitis infection by detecting a drop in production in a certain number of animals,” Robledo said.
Unlike normal mastitis, such infections do not cause any visible changes to the milk or udder appearance, making them difficult to detect, although they do affect the farmer’s bottom line by reducing milk production and quality.
Some students already work in farming and want to specialize, while others are completely new to the field, such as Castillo, who is taking the course with her 17-year-old daughter Arancha Morales.
Originally employed at an old people’s home until it shut down two years ago, leaving her scrambling for work, her dream now is to have a sheep farm.
“We’re looking for a way to bring home some money,” said her daughter, whose father cannot work after having an accident.
Both women know they face an uphill battle, above all to find an affordable piece of land for their flock, a common problem across Extremadura.
Thibault Gohier comes from a very different background.
A young Frenchman who loves animals and the countryside, his dream is to have “a bed and breakfast with a small farm attached with about 30 animals” in a mountainous area of France.
As the other students are learning to shear, El Ouardani El Boutaybi is feeding dozens of restless goats who are scampering around a pen.
“I did the shepherds’ school and all the practical courses in June 2020 ... and then they took me on to work with them,” said the 20-year-old, who comes from the coastal town of Nador in northeastern Morocco.
He got to Spain in 2017 after crossing the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa, where he spent time in a center for unaccompanied minors before being transferred to the peninsula.
“I’ve got a future working in the countryside,” he said proudly.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,