The share price slump that has erased about US$100 billion from the market value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) this year means little to the legion of analysts who see the stock as a screaming buy.
TSMC shares are expected to climb about 50 percent to a record high 12 months from now, according to sell-side analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, as macro headwinds buffeting the sector ease and investors focus on the company’s fundamentals.
Fund managers are also starting to view an end in sight to the rout, and TSMC chairman Mark Liu’s (劉德音) Wednesday forecast for 30 percent revenue growth this year bolsters this case.
Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times.
The company’s sales last month grew 65 percent from last year, TSMC reported yesterday after the market closed.
Shares fell 2 percent during the session in Taipei.
While the scale of TSMC’s drop is notable, having shed more than 10 percent of its share value, it is still about half the fall this year in the global semiconductor benchmark index.
The company occupies a powerful position in the global technology supply chain as the most advanced maker of chips for giants from Apple Inc to Nvidia Corp.
“Buyers may return as soon as non-fundamental factors disappear,” said Alex Huang (黃俊斌), manager of Capital Hi-Tech Fund of Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信).
Being the largest and the most liquid stock on Taiwan’s equity market has made TSMC an easy selling target for some foreign investors, Huang said.
“While many worry about a cyclical correction, we forecast share gain and robust pricing, which will ensure TSMC grows uninterruptedly this year, and also in 2023 and 2024,” Sanford C Bernstein analysts including Mark Li wrote in note earlier this month.
Of the 37 recommendations by analysts compiled by Bloomberg, 34 are buys, three are holds and none are sells.
“We think TSMC stock is already factoring in a downturn,” JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts including Gokul Hariharan said.
“However, the extent of potential downside to 2023 estimates is still unclear,” they said, while maintaining a buy rating.
Others are less hesitant.
Morgan Stanley analysts including Charlie Chan (詹家鴻) said the current nervousness in the market presents a good opportunity to buy TSMC.
“We think now is a great time to accumulate,” Chan wrote in a report late last month, noting the company’s technology leadership.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,