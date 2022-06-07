China’s services activity contracted more than expected last month, with spending figures over the long weekend showing that a hit to consumer spending from COVID-19 curbs could linger through this month.
The Caixin China Services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 41.4 last month from 36.2 in the previous month, Caixin and S&P Global said in a statement yesterday, missing the median estimate of 46 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
A reading below 50 signals a contraction.
COVID-19 restrictions in major Chinese cities began easing last month as case numbers dropped, raising hopes of a pickup from the worst activity levels since early 2020. Shanghai began lifting its two-month long lockdown last week and Beijing has rolled back restrictions as well.
However, the road to recovery could be a long and bumpy one, with regular COVID-19 testing becoming the norm and some controls remaining in place.
Figures from the three-day Dragon Boat Festival from Friday last week showed spending remains depressed.
Domestic tourism revenue dropped 12.2 percent from a year ago, while the number of trips made was down 10.7 percent, data from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.
China’s service industries posted further declines in business and new orders last month, the PMI statement said.
“May’s reading was the
second-lowest since February 2020, as China’s COVID-19 epidemic still weighed heavily on services activities,” Caixin Insight Group (財新智庫) senior economist Wang Zhe (王?) said in a statement.
“Entrepreneurs overall were still confident that the COVID-19 epidemic will be brought under control, though some remained concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19 in the future,” he said.
Citigroup Inc economists said the drop in travel and spending over the long weekend was smaller compared with those seen during the Workers’ Day holiday last month, which suggest a recovery is under way.
The improvement will likely accelerate from this month onward, they said.
The Caixin survey findings are largely in line with those in the official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which increased to 47.8 from April’s 41.9, but stayed below the cutoff 50 mark.
The official survey tracks larger companies and includes the construction sector, while the Caixin survey focuses more on smaller ones.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a "short-term setback" and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said.
The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City's Tucheng District (土城), said "logistics posed a great challenge," although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing's strict "zero COVID-19" policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers' accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called "closed loop" model.
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world's strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers.