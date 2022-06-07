Mastercard Taiwan has teamed up with E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) to issue what they are calling the nation’s first digital credit card, which can be used at physical stores and on online platforms, the card issuer said yesterday.
Once a consumer’s application for the credit card is approved, the card’s information, such as its number and security code, is sent to E.Sun Bank’s electronic wallet app, MasterCard Taiwan general manager Eva Chen (陳懿文) said in a statement.
Consumers can use the card’s numbers to purchase goods online, or link the card with different mobile payment tools so that they can shop at physical locations with the credit cards, Chen said.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
Many local banks provide digital banking services and allow their clients to link credit cards with various types of electronic wallets.
However, the card issued by Mastercard and E.Sun Bank is the first “real digital card,” the companies said.
The issuance of the new card is eco-friendly, as about 900 grams of carbon dioxide emissions are generated by the production of a single card and can be avoided by using the digital card, they added.
The digitial credit card is to offer 0.5 percent cash rewards on regular purchases, and 10 percent rewards on “green purchases,” such as bicycles, scooters or car sharing platforms, E.Sun Bank said.
