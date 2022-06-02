Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in Taiwan this year might gain further momentum after posting a 53 percent increase last year, as local companies seek to bolster core units and expand into markets at home and abroad, a report released yesterday by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan said.
The pace of last year’s growth represented the best showing since 2017, but lagged behind the pace of M&As worldwide, which saw a 67 percent uptick to 53,484 deals, the consulting firm said.
M&A transactions in Taiwan are diverse — covering financial, electric vehicle, semiconductor and biotechnology themes — and six transactions exceeded US$1 billion, PwC Taiwan said.
“The figures suggested that Taiwan’s M&A market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, as local companies seek to strengthen their core businesses, enter target industries and raise their international profile by using external growth to secure a competitive edge,” it said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced some players out of business and shored up others, a shake-up that has benefited the M&A market, it added.
Companies with a competitive edge in digital technology and those with innovative business models have seized opportunities, accelerating mergers or acquisitions to add to their capacity or enlarge their business scale, it said.
Despite the uncertainty linked to inflationary pressure and monetary tightening, 67 percent of Taiwanese companies surveyed said that they are more upbeat about M&As this year, it said, adding that firms believe their valuations would increase.
Most local companies plan to focus on domestic M&As, followed by expansion into Southeast Asian countries and the Americas, while focusing less on M&As in the Chinese market, the consulting firm added.
The report attributed the decline in M&A interest in China to US-China trade tensions, rising labor costs and recurrent lockdowns to curb COVID-19.
By contrast, Southeast Asian markets have shown rapid GDP expansion and possess demographic advantages, it said.
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) has received government grants to build a new NT$300 billion (US$10.17 billion) fab after a nine-month deferral primarily due to red tape, as well as shortages of labor and raw materials. The chipmaker yesterday sent media an invitation to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-inch fab on June 23. Nanya Technology expects the fab, to be built in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山), to start commercial operations in 2025. It had expected the fab to start operations in 2024 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The new factory would help Nanya Technology solve capacity bottlenecks, it said. The
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to