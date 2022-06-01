Only one company sold shares for the first time in Hong Kong last month, with proceeds raised the lowest for initial public offerings (IPOs) in May in 10 years.
A Chinese company that offers diagnostic services including COVID-19 tests was the only firm executing an IPO in the territory last month — Yunkang Group Ltd’s (雲康集團) deal raised US$139 million about two weeks ago.
The amount is less than 10 percent of the proceeds garnered by companies in China and about 3 percent of the tally in India.
Photo: Reuters
The IPO market globally has been hurt by factors ranging from high volatility in equities trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and hawkish central banks. Still, as sharp swings subside, activity is trickling back to Hong Kong’s exchange.
Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm, is taking orders until tomorrow in an offering set to raise US$128 million. TI Cloud Inc (天潤雲), a Chinese cloud-native customer solutions provider, is planning to open books as soon as next week for an IPO that could raise about US$100 million. Growatt, a Chinese smart energy solutions company, could raise up to US$500 million in an offering that could happen as soon as this year.
However, FWD Group Holdings Ltd (富衛集團), the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has decided to postpone its Hong Kong IPO due to market volatility, people familiar with the matter said.
The company could resume its listing plans when market conditions become favorable again, they said.
Companies have raised about US$2.2 billion through first-time share sales in Hong Kong so far this year, a slump from US$24.4 billion in the same period last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21