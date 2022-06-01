Hong Kong reports its worst May in a decade for IPOs

Bloomberg





Only one company sold shares for the first time in Hong Kong last month, with proceeds raised the lowest for initial public offerings (IPOs) in May in 10 years.

A Chinese company that offers diagnostic services including COVID-19 tests was the only firm executing an IPO in the territory last month — Yunkang Group Ltd’s (雲康集團) deal raised US$139 million about two weeks ago.

The amount is less than 10 percent of the proceeds garnered by companies in China and about 3 percent of the tally in India.

The Two International Finance Centre, HSBC headquarters and the Bank of China are pictured in Hong Kong on July 13 last year. Photo: Reuters

The IPO market globally has been hurt by factors ranging from high volatility in equities trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and hawkish central banks. Still, as sharp swings subside, activity is trickling back to Hong Kong’s exchange.

Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm, is taking orders until tomorrow in an offering set to raise US$128 million. TI Cloud Inc (天潤雲), a Chinese cloud-native customer solutions provider, is planning to open books as soon as next week for an IPO that could raise about US$100 million. Growatt, a Chinese smart energy solutions company, could raise up to US$500 million in an offering that could happen as soon as this year.

However, FWD Group Holdings Ltd (富衛集團), the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has decided to postpone its Hong Kong IPO due to market volatility, people familiar with the matter said.

The company could resume its listing plans when market conditions become favorable again, they said.

Companies have raised about US$2.2 billion through first-time share sales in Hong Kong so far this year, a slump from US$24.4 billion in the same period last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.