World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TOURISM

Airbnb exits China

Airbnb Inc yesterday announced that it would stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the nation on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad. Airbnb joins a series of foreign Internet companies, including Yahoo Inc and eBay Inc, that have pulled out of China after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers. “We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022,” Airbnb China chief strategy officer Nathan Blecharczyk said in a statement on its social media account.

AUDITORS

KPMG, Sykes fined

The UK’s Financial Reporting Council has fined KPMG and its partner Anthony Sykes over its 2010 audit of Rolls-Royce Group PLC, the latest in a long list of audit scandals surrounding the firm. KPMG was ordered to pay ￡3.4 million (US$4.3 million), reduced from an original fine of ￡4.5 million because the firm admitted its shortcomings, the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement yesterday. An external independent expert is to assess the firm’s policies, guidance and procedures for audit work. Sykes must pay a sanction of ￡112,500, which was also reduced for admissions and early disposal from ￡150,000.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap lowers its forecasts

Snap Inc has cut its revenue and profit forecasts below the low end of its previous guidance, sending its shares plunging as much as 31 percent on Monday. The company is also to slow hiring, filling 500 roles before the end of the year, Snap chief executive officer Evan Spiegel said in a note to staff. “Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more,” he wrote in the memo. The company’s second-quarter forecast, for 20 to 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth, was already below analysts’ estimates.

AIRLINES

Carrier to issue new shares

Air France-KLM yesterday announced a bid to raise 2.26 billion euros (US$2.42 billion) by issuing new shares, as the debt-laden company seeks to put the COVID-19 crisis that has ravaged its finances behind it. The pandemic cost the Franco-Dutch airline about 11 billion euros over two years, after travel ground to a halt. The airline has about 7.7 billion euros of debt, despite massive bailouts by the French and Dutch governments, which own minority stakes in the former flag carriers that merged in 2004.

BANKING

UBS clients holding funds

UBS Group AG chief executive officer Ralph Hamers said the Swiss bank’s wealth clients are staying invested while holding back from putting new funds to work because of the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. Hamers expects greater clarity on the direction of markets within the next three months as the world comes to terms with the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in China, as well as soaring energy prices and the Russian invasion, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview from Davos, Switzerland, yesterday. “We had to digest three major shocks: the pandemic shock, the war shock and the energy transition shock,” Hamers said.