SOUTH KOREA
Export gains cooling
Early trade data showed signs of cooling export gains this month as the global economy adjusts to fallout from the war in Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on supply chains. While exports advanced 24.1 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, helped by a rebound in auto shipments, figures for average daily shipments showed just a 7.6 percent increase, for the smallest gain in preliminary data since the end of 2020. Exports to China continued to show weakness. Overall imports rose 37.8 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of US$4.8 billion, as energy costs stay high.
SOLAR POWER
China triples investment
China tripled investment in solar power projects in the first four months, putting the nation on track to install record amounts of new clean energy capacity. Investment in solar was 29 billion yuan (US$4.35 billion) from January through last month, about 204 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier, a National Energy Administration statement said. That compares with 51.3 billion yuan invested in solar in the first 11 months of last year. The nation is forecast to add a record 220 gigawatts of total power capacity this year, the agency said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation concerning: Clarke
The inflation picture is hugely concerning, but the British government has confidence in the Bank of England to get it right, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said yesterday. Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate of 9 percent since 1982. “The inflation picture is what is hugely concerning and is making waves across both America and Europe as well. And that’s because this is a truly global problem,” Clarke told LBC Radio. “We absolutely have confidence in the independent Bank of England to get this right and it’s vitally important that we don’t compromise their independence.”
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
CoinSwitch urges regulation
India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday. Although the Reserve Bank of India has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by New Delhi. “Users don’t know what will happen with their holdings — is government going to ban, not ban, how is it going to be regulated?” Singhal told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Regulations will bring peace ... more certainty,” he added.
FOOD
Some Jif products recalled
J. M. Smucker Co is recalling some Jif peanut butter products sold in the US and Canada because of potential salmonella contamination. The Orrville, Ohio-based company on Saturday expanded its recall of the popular brand of peanut butter products to Canada, a day after announcing a voluntary recall in the US. Consumers who have various crunchy, creamy and squeeze products should dispose of them immediately, the company said. Salmonella is a bacterial disease that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting, and J.M. Smucker is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall. The financial impact is not yet known.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen