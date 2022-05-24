World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Export gains cooling

Early trade data showed signs of cooling export gains this month as the global economy adjusts to fallout from the war in Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on supply chains. While exports advanced 24.1 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, helped by a rebound in auto shipments, figures for average daily shipments showed just a 7.6 percent increase, for the smallest gain in preliminary data since the end of 2020. Exports to China continued to show weakness. Overall imports rose 37.8 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of US$4.8 billion, as energy costs stay high.

SOLAR POWER

China triples investment

China tripled investment in solar power projects in the first four months, putting the nation on track to install record amounts of new clean energy capacity. Investment in solar was 29 billion yuan (US$4.35 billion) from January through last month, about 204 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier, a National Energy Administration statement said. That compares with 51.3 billion yuan invested in solar in the first 11 months of last year. The nation is forecast to add a record 220 gigawatts of total power capacity this year, the agency said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation concerning: Clarke

The inflation picture is hugely concerning, but the British government has confidence in the Bank of England to get it right, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said yesterday. Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate of 9 percent since 1982. “The inflation picture is what is hugely concerning and is making waves across both America and Europe as well. And that’s because this is a truly global problem,” Clarke told LBC Radio. “We absolutely have confidence in the independent Bank of England to get this right and it’s vitally important that we don’t compromise their independence.”

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

CoinSwitch urges regulation

India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday. Although the Reserve Bank of India has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by New Delhi. “Users don’t know what will happen with their holdings — is government going to ban, not ban, how is it going to be regulated?” Singhal told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Regulations will bring peace ... more certainty,” he added.

FOOD

Some Jif products recalled

J. M. Smucker Co is recalling some Jif peanut butter products sold in the US and Canada because of potential salmonella contamination. The Orrville, Ohio-based company on Saturday expanded its recall of the popular brand of peanut butter products to Canada, a day after announcing a voluntary recall in the US. Consumers who have various crunchy, creamy and squeeze products should dispose of them immediately, the company said. Salmonella is a bacterial disease that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting, and J.M. Smucker is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall. The financial impact is not yet known.