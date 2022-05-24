EQUITIES
Shares rise slightly
Shares closed slightly higher yesterday as the electronics sector gave up earlier gains with many investors reluctant to chase prices despite initial increases, dealers said. Buying switched to old economy stocks, in particular the transportation sector, which served as an anchor stabilizing the broader market amid lingering concerns over further volatility on global markets, they said. The TAIEX closed up 11.56 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,156.41. Turnover totaled NT$232.94 billion (US$7.86 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$2.03 billion of shares on the main board. The electronics sector fell 0.41 percent, with the semiconductor sub-index down 0.51 percent, while the transportation sector soared 6.43 percent and the financial sector rose 0.05 percent.
EQUITIES
Foreigners buy NT$2.18bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$2.18 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$45.09 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$780.76 billion of local shares since the beginning of the year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Innolux Corp (群創光電), while the top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), it added. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$20.45 trillion, or 40.81 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
EQUITIES
Intraday odd-lot trading rises
The average daily amount of trades through the intraday odd-lot trading mechanism totaled NT$2.77 billion for the first four months, up 60 percent from a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. Although it was just a fraction of an average daily amount of NT$188 billion of all trades in the stock market, the growth indicated that the mechanism gained acceptance among investors, the commission said. The number of odd-lot traders grew to 1.21 million as of the end of last month, up from 320,000 before the intraday trading platform kicked off. About 29 percent are younger than 30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) shares were most favored by odd-lot traders, accounting for 44 percent of all shares traded under the mechanism, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was in second place with a market share of 7 percent, the commission’s data showed.
INSURANCE
FWD IPO approved
FWD Group Holdings Ltd (富衛集團), the Asian insurer backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has won approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The company received approval following a hearing on Thursday with the Hong Kong bourse’s listing committee, the person said. The company has not decided when to launch the IPO, they added. The insurer is seeking to raise about US$1 billion in the offering, Bloomberg News has reported. FWD filed an application for the first-time share sale in February, after deciding to switch its listing venue from the US, where it had filed for an IPO that could have raised as much as US$3 billion.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen