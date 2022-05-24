The depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar and increases in bond yields in the first quarter helped Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) maintain decent investment returns, despite a global stock market correction, the insurer said yesterday.
The flagship arm of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) reported an after-hedging investment return of 4.74 percent, down from 6.31 percent a year earlier, but still the second-highest figure for the first quarter, the insurer said.
While last year’s record investment returns were driven by an equity boom, this year’s came from lower foreign-exchange hedging costs, capital gains and higher yields from overseas bonds, Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co
The insurer reported a hedging gain of 0.43 percent for the first quarter, as its proxy hedging strategy worked as the local currency weakened against the greenback by about 3 percent, Lin said.
“We usually forecast a forex hedging cost of 1 to 1.5 percent, but it seems that the costs might be even lower this year,” Lin said.
The insurer disposed some stocks to realize capital gains in the first quarter, reducing its investments in local stocks by 6.5 percent from the end of last year to NT$485 billion (US$16.4 billion) and those in overseas stocks by 2.3 percent to NT$454 billion, company data showed.
Returns on its investments in local stocks nearly halved from 20.9 percent a quarter earlier to 10.5 percent and returns on foreign stock investments fell from 11.6 percent to 8.8 percent, the data showed.
“The stock market corrections have provided us with a chance to buy on dips, and we will focus on blue-chip stocks and those with rosy dividends,” Lin said.
Meanwhile, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) president Lee Chang-ken (李長庚) said that Cathay Life Insurance and Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險), its property insurance unit, would relax their compensation terms for COVID-19 insurance policyholders to ease the burden on hospitals.
According to the terms, the insurers are not obliged to compensate policyholders with mild COVID-19 symptoms who are not hospitalized, but the insurers would compensate them if they are prescribed medication by a doctor, Lee said.
Cathay Century Insurance has sold 1.3 million COVID-19 insurance policies with a total premium income of NT$1.47 billion and has distributed compensation of about NT$300 million, with the average compensation amounting to NT$20,000, it said.
It expects to compensate more policyholders this month and next month as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, it added.
The property insurer’s risk-based capital ratio stands at 284 percent and it has not determined whether to apply to use a special reserve to absorb the losses, it said.
INVENTORY DOUBLED: Key parts have backed up in warehouses, halting notebook production, as Acer’s CEO said that a gradual reopening would not solve the problem PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that lockdowns in China to control COVID-19 upended key component supply and disrupted PC production, although chip shortages have been improving. While chip supply constraints largely eased in the first quarter, the company faces uneven supplies of key components due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen (陳俊聖) told an online news conference. “Semiconductor shortage was the biggest problem in the first half of last year,” Chen said. “Now, we are beset by a supply chain issue caused by China's lockdowns.” With key components unable to be delivered and backing up in
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday introduced Toyota Motor Corp’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the bZ4X, joining rivals in vying for a share of the nation’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Starting today, the bZ4X, with a price tag of NT$1.599 million (US$53,780), would be available for online purchase only and customers need to download a special app to place orders, Hotai said. Hotai has received 300 of the electric SUVs, it said, adding that it is not enough to meet robust market demand. A total of 229 electric vehicles were sold in the
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has made further progress in its expansion into semiconductor manufacturing as its subsidiary teams up with Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) to build a 12-inch wafer fab in Malaysia. Big Innovation Holdings Ltd (BIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hon Hai, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNeX to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fab in the Southeastern Asian country, it said in a statement released by DNeX on its Web site. The fab is expected to produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month, deploying 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer process technologies, the statement said. Under
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it would further expand capacity to cope with robust demand for e-paper displays used in e-readers, e-notes and electronic shelf labels, as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have not dampened consumer demand. Although rising inflation is weakening companies’ purchasing power, E Ink said that its customers have not scaled down orders for e-paper displays used in e-readers. “Reading is still the most affordable leisure activity that people have,” E Ink CEO Johnson Lee (李政昊) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. As e-books are less expensive than paper books, “we have so far not seen