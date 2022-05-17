AUTOMAKERS
Renault dumping AvtoVAZ
Renault SA plans to sell its majority stake in automaker AvtoVAZ to a Russian science institute, the French company said yesterday, adding that the deal includes a six-year option to buy back the stake. Renault said that its holding of nearly 67.69 percent in AvtoVAZ would be sold to the Russian central research and development automobile and engine institute NAMI. Its 100 percent shares in Renault Russia are to go to the city of Moscow. “Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision, and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia,” Renault chief executive officer Luca de Meo said. The move preserves the group’s ability to later return to the country in a different context, he added.
CEMENT MAKERS
Holcim to sell India interests
Holcim Ltd has agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, another step in chief executive officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement. The Swiss company is to sell its 63 percent stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements Ltd to Adani Group, it said in a statement on Sunday. Adani said that it plans to spend about US$10.5 billion on the stake purchases and open offer consideration for Ambuja and related entities. As part of the deal, Adani is to inherit Ambuja’s controlling stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC Ltd, and buy Holcim’s direct 4.5 percent holding in the unit. Holcim expects to receive 6.4 billion Swiss francs (US$6.37 billion) of cash proceeds from the sale, the statement said. “We have quite a list of businesses we would like to acquire, so I think we can put this money here very well to use,” Jenisch said in an interview on Sunday. “At the moment, we’re working on more than 10 deals.”
ENERGY
Aramco profits spike 82%
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday posted an 82 percent jump in first-quarter profits, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world’s most valuable company. The company’s net income of US$39.5 billion was up from US$21.7 billion from the same period last year, it said in a news release. Its net income for the first quarter was a record for the company since its initial public offering in 2019. Also on Sunday, Aramco announced that it was issuing 20 billion bonus shares to shareholders — one share for every 10 shares already owned. A dividend of US$18.8 billion would be paid in the second quarter, the company said. Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s “crown jewel” and primary source of revenue.
UNITED STATES
Blankfein warns of recession
Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to prepare for a recession, saying that it is a “very, very high risk.” “If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.” A recession is “not baked in the cake” and there is a “narrow path” to avoid it, he said. The Federal Reserve has “very powerful tools” to tamp down inflation and has been “responding well,” he said. Goldman’s economic team now expects the US’ GDP to expand 2.4 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent. It reduced its estimate for next year to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to subsidize employees’ purchases of TSMC shares by covering 15 percent of investments, the chipmaker’s latest effort to recruit and retain talent. Employees of TSMC and its fully owned subsidiaries would be allowed to allocate 15 to 20 percent of their monthly salary for share purchases, based on a company employee stock purchase plan, the chipmaker told the Taipei Times. The plan is to take effect in August or September, it said. The board also approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for
This week’s undoing of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin and its sister token, Luna, has ramifications for all of crypto. First, there is the immediate impact: The rapid collapse of a once-popular pair of cryptocurrencies sent a ripple effect across the industry, contributing to plummeting coin prices that wiped hundreds of billions of market value from the digital-asset market and stoked worries over the potential fragility of digital-asset ventures. Then there are the knock-on effects. In addition to delivering punishing losses to individual users and investment firms, the spectacular failure of a market darling like Terra threatens to have a cooling effect
PRODUCTION VALUE: The institute said production value of the foundry sector is expected to grow 28 percent this year after TSMC posted record revenue for April The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday raised its growth forecast for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, expecting production value to expand about 19.4 percent to NT$4.88 trillion (US$164.24 billion) this year, primarily aided by stronger growth from foundry companies amid a chip crunch. That means the output of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry would again outpace that of its global peers, which collectively are expected to grow 10.4 percent this year, ITRI said. The institute three months ago estimated that the production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry would grow 17.7 percent annually to NT$4.81 trillion this year, compared with NT$4.08 trillion last year. The
Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million. When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said. About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said. The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a