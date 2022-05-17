World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Renault dumping AvtoVAZ

Renault SA plans to sell its majority stake in automaker AvtoVAZ to a Russian science institute, the French company said yesterday, adding that the deal includes a six-year option to buy back the stake. Renault said that its holding of nearly 67.69 percent in AvtoVAZ would be sold to the Russian central research and development automobile and engine institute NAMI. Its 100 percent shares in Renault Russia are to go to the city of Moscow. “Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision, and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia,” Renault chief executive officer Luca de Meo said. The move preserves the group’s ability to later return to the country in a different context, he added.

CEMENT MAKERS

Holcim to sell India interests

Holcim Ltd has agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, another step in chief executive officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement. The Swiss company is to sell its 63 percent stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements Ltd to Adani Group, it said in a statement on Sunday. Adani said that it plans to spend about US$10.5 billion on the stake purchases and open offer consideration for Ambuja and related entities. As part of the deal, Adani is to inherit Ambuja’s controlling stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC Ltd, and buy Holcim’s direct 4.5 percent holding in the unit. Holcim expects to receive 6.4 billion Swiss francs (US$6.37 billion) of cash proceeds from the sale, the statement said. “We have quite a list of businesses we would like to acquire, so I think we can put this money here very well to use,” Jenisch said in an interview on Sunday. “At the moment, we’re working on more than 10 deals.”

ENERGY

Aramco profits spike 82%

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday posted an 82 percent jump in first-quarter profits, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world’s most valuable company. The company’s net income of US$39.5 billion was up from US$21.7 billion from the same period last year, it said in a news release. Its net income for the first quarter was a record for the company since its initial public offering in 2019. Also on Sunday, Aramco announced that it was issuing 20 billion bonus shares to shareholders — one share for every 10 shares already owned. A dividend of US$18.8 billion would be paid in the second quarter, the company said. Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s “crown jewel” and primary source of revenue.

UNITED STATES

Blankfein warns of recession

Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to prepare for a recession, saying that it is a “very, very high risk.” “If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.” A recession is “not baked in the cake” and there is a “narrow path” to avoid it, he said. The Federal Reserve has “very powerful tools” to tamp down inflation and has been “responding well,” he said. Goldman’s economic team now expects the US’ GDP to expand 2.4 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent. It reduced its estimate for next year to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent.