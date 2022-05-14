Samsung Electronics Co is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20 percent more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.
Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 percent to 20 percent, depending upon the level of sophistication, people familiar with the matter said.
Chips produced on legacy nodes would face bigger price hikes, while new pricing would be applied from the second half of this year, they said, adding that Samsung has finished negotiating with some clients and is in discussions with others.
Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s decision is a shift from last year’s relatively stable pricing policy, when the industry rushed to raise prices in the wake of a global chip shortage. The company is facing multiple risks such as the war in Ukraine, lockdown measures in China, rising interest rates and inflation. Those are throwing a wrench into business plans typically made a few years in advance.
The move translates into additional pressure on makers of smartphones, cars and game consoles to lift the prices consumers pay. Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) account for more than two-thirds of global capacity for outsourced chips.
Costs for chipmakers are now rising at about 20 to 30 percent on average on all fronts, from chemicals, gas and wafers to equipment and construction materials.
Contract chip manufacturers including TSMC and United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) are telling clients that they plan to raise prices by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage, on the heels of a price hike several months ago.
Industry leader TSMC has told clients that it plans to raise prices by about 5 percent to 8 percent next year, following a 20 percent price hike last year, the Nikkei said.
UMC is also planning another round of 4 percent price hikes in the second quarter. ASML Holding NV — a key supplier to Samsung and TSMC — warned last month of rising pressure on labor costs, in addition to higher material and transportation costs.
The shortage forces customers to prioritize the ability to procure and secure needed chips over prices. Semiconductor makers have been trying to improve profitability, partly by shifting more weight to high-end chips, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi.
“This is an inevitable move for Samsung,” Wakasugi said. “Some customers may accept higher prices if they can get chips earlier than others.”
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans. Virtual YouTubers such as Iizuka, who voices and animates a character called Yume Kotobuki, have transformed a niche Japanese subculture into a thriving industry where top accounts can rake in more than US$1 million a year. The videos are designed to make fans feel they are interacting directly with their favorite animated idols — with viewers sometimes paying hundreds of US dollars to have a single comment highlighted on a livestream. “When I’m