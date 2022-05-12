Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), the flagship entity of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), yesterday said that it would build a new manufacturing site in Texas at a cost of US$207 million.
When completed, the plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of alpha olefins, which are used to make high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among other products, the company said.
About 63,000 tonnes would be used by Formosa Plastics, while the remaining 37,000 tonnes would be sold on the international market, it said.
Photo: CNA
The projected completion date of the plant is October 2025, and mass production is scheduled for December that year after a trial run, the company said.
One of the company’s goals in building the plant in Texas is to secure raw material supply for the production of HDPE, it said, adding that alpha olefins are in high demand worldwide.
Citing a recent report by market information advisory firm IHS Markit, Formosa Plastics said that demand for alpha olefins in North America is expected to hit 915,000 tonnes in 2025, but supply would be only 878,000 tonnes.
The new Texas investment is to be funded by a loan of about US$138 million and capital injection of US$70 million in its fully owned US-based subsidiary Formosa Industrial Corp.
The group has production sites in Texas and Louisiana, where its four major units — Formosa Plastics, Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) — manufacture petrochemical products such as HDPE, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene, propylene, polypropylene and ethylene glycol (EG).
The four units on Friday reported mixed revenue results for last month amid China’s anti-epidemic measures, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflationary pressure around the world, according to their regulatory filings.
Formosa Chemicals, which manufactures aromatics and styrenics, saw revenue edge up 0.1 percent monthly and 10.2 percent annually to NT$36.42 billion (US$1.23 billion), as price hikes in response to rising crude oil costs offset the impact of lower sales volume.
The other three companies all saw sequential revenue declines, with Nan Ya Plastics registering the biggest drop of 19.7 percent to NT$29.7 billion, as China’s harsh lockdown measures, the Russia-Ukraine war, planned EG production cuts, and changes in consumption caused by inflation affected sales volume and prices.
Compared with April last year, revenue decreased 14.9 percent, said the producer of electronic materials, polyester products, chemical products and plastic products, among others.
Formosa Plastic reported a 5 percent month-on-month decrease in revenue to NT$25.15 billion, but a 3.2 percent increase from a year earlier. The company blamed the monthly revenue drop on declining sales volume of polyethylene and polypropylene.
Formosa Petrochemical, the nation’s only listed oil refiner, reported that revenue dropped 5 percent month-on-month to NT$65.35 billion, as declining sales at its naphtha cracking business offset rising sales at its refining business.
On an annual basis, revenue increased 40.4 percent because of higher product prices this year, the firm said.
In the first four months of the year, Formosa Petrochemical reported the highest annual increase of 41.9 percent in revenue to NT$250.9 billion, ahead of Formosa Plastics’ 13.2 percent increase to NT$96.15 billion, Formosa Chemicals’ 12.5 percent rise to NT$131.82 billion and Nan Ya’s 5.8 percent growth to NT$131.79 billion, companies’ data showed.
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
US Federal Reserve hikes, decades-high inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China are only adding to investor bets that Southeast Asia’s stock markets could be one of the best places to park their money right now. Buyers are touting an economic reopening and the region’s attraction as a hedge against higher commodity prices, which is helping the MSCI ASEAN Index break out of a three-year relative downtrend versus its global peer. Foreign funds have been net buying Southeast Asia shares every month of this year, with total inflows of US$10 billion so far, data showed. “There has definitely been a pickup in interest
Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City (QSMC, 廣達上海製造城) would seem like an ideal site to implement China’s “closed loop” management system, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. Sprawled over land the size of 20 football fields, the campus houses factories, living quarters for 40,000 workers and a supermarket. Yet as COVID-19 breached Quanta’s defenses, the system turned into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than 100 Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to avoid being trapped inside the factory amid rumors that
The Indonesian Navy has seized a tanker that was carrying palm oil out of the country in contravention of an export ban, a spokesman said on Saturday. Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, prohibited its export last week to rein in skyrocketing domestic prices and shortages. An Indonesian warship on Wednesday intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum, which was carrying 34 containers of palm olein, as it headed for Malaysia, navy spokesman Agung Prasetiawan said in a statement. Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world’s palm oil, which is used in a range of products such as cosmetics and chocolate